New Jersey rivers reach major flood stage sending water rushing into nearby communities

LODI, N.J. – Heavy rain from a monster winter storm has caused several rivers in New Jersey to reach flood stage, sending water rushing into surrounding communities.

Officials declared a state of emergency in New Jersey due to flooding, with more rivers throughout the Garden State forecast to reach flood stage within the next day or two. The major flooding has prompted water rescue operations.

In Lodi, New Jersey, the Saddle River crested around 9 a.m. EST Wednesday morning, more than 2 feet above major flood stage. The river level peaked at 10.27 feet, according to the National Weather Service. The Saddle River enters minor flood stage at 5.5 feet and major flood stage at 8 feet.

Basement and lower-level apartment homes in Lodi were flooded when the river crested, sending water into the streets near the river, including Main Street. On Wednesday, water continued to lap at buildings, and the river raged nearby.

Avenue E to Central Avenue on Main Street remains closed due to flooding.

Lodi Fire Department crews evacuated families with young children in those homes using high-water vehicles. Fire crews are going street by street to check on residents in homes in the flooding area who may need rescuing.

Despite the flooding, people were still trying to make it to work in the wet conditions. Many drivers were diverted due to flood-related road closures.

"You need a rowboat No. 1 to come in here. It's been bad. The water rises in the rivers, and there's nothing you can do," said Phil Pino, of Pinto Garbage Co. "Main Street is bad, very bad. Maybe half a mile of water."

Schools in Lodi are closed on Wednesday.

The basement flooded at the Boys and Girls Club, Washington Elementary School and multiple businesses in Lodi. Flooding was also reported in houses along the baseball field and a senior housing complex.

About 4 miles away, Pine Brook, New Jersey, is bracing for major flooding impacts as the Passaic River is forecast to crest at 21.4 feet on Thursday. As of Wednesday morning, the river was over 19 feet, just above minor flood stage. The river reaches major flood stage at 21 feet.

Pompton Plains, New Jersey, has picked up 3-5 inches of rain over the past 24 hours. The Pompton River hit major flood stage at 19 feet and is forecast to peak at 20.6 feet by late Wednesday.

Pequannock Mayor Ryan Herd said that beginning Sunday, first responders went door to door to warn residents of the potential flooding. The mayor said he's concerned families will be displaced by flooding yet again.

"This is actually about the third time in about four weeks that we've gotten flooding in Pequannock," Herd said.

Rainfall from the winter storm broke more than 60 daily rainfall records on Tuesday for cities including Newark, with 2.05 inches, and Trenton, with 2.16 inches.

In addition to the heavy rain from the winter storm, the FOX Forecast Center said snowmelt from areas north of New Jersey is moving downstream, contributing to the rapidly rising rivers.

Flood Warnings and Advisories continue to be in effect from the Gulf Coast to New England as a powerful winter storm brought record rainfall to some areas.