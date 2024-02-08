The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: South faces wet weekend that could lead to flooding

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Flooding rain could fall i n South this weekend

A wet weekend is in store for the southern U.S. as rounds of rain are expected.

This may spell trouble for areas with wet soils from central Mississippi to northern Georgia that have seen over 6 inches of rain in the past month. Repeated rounds of rain tracking along and ahead of the cold front could lead to flash flooding, the FOX Forecast Center said.

The wettest day will likely be Saturday, when flash flooding is likely in a swath from Texas to North Carolina. Flooding is also possible on Sunday in an area that stretches from Mississippi to South Carolina.

The excessive rainfall outlook for the southern U.S. through the weekend.

(FOX Weather)



Twisters spotted in Midwest

Severe weather ripped across the Midwest on Thursday night, producing tornadoes in both Illinois and Wisconsin. For Wisconsin, it was the state's first tornado reported in February. The springlike storms were the result, in part, of unseasonably warm temperatures the region has recently experienced.

La Niña Watch issued as ‘Super’ El Niño begins rapid collapse

A rare "Super" El Niño is on its way out as ocean temperatures begin a rapid change that has put the planet on a course for a La Niña later this year. That’s the forecast from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. It’s important since these patterns typically impact hurricane season and weather in the U.S.

The ENSO trends and forecast.

(FOX Weather)



A puppy missing for four days was found safe in New York thanks to a drone pilot.

