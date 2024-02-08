Search
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift romance highlighted with pilot's heartfelt route over Kansas City

A pilot took off from Lee's Summit Municipal Airport after sunset Wednesday to send a special message to two famous lovebirds.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. – Love is in the air in Kansas City, quite literally.

A pilot took off from Lee's Summit, Missouri, Municipal Airport after sunset Wednesday to send a special message to two famous lovebirds.

Most football or pop music fans will understand the message from the 226-mile flight route.

Yes, we are talking about Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop music megastar Taylor Swift.

CAN TAYLOR SWIFT MAKE IT FROM TOKYO ERAS CONCERT TO SUPER BOWL? HOW THE JET STREAM CAN REDUCE HER TRAVEL TIME

(FlightAware / FOX Weather)

The aircraft, registered to First Order Aeronautics, LLC based in Florida, departed the airport at 6:52 p.m. CST and landed at 8:26 p.m. and reached an altitude exceeding 8,500 feet.

Swift is currently performing at the Tokyo Dome for "The Eras Tour" while her boyfriend, Kelce, prepares for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs embraces Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

(Patrick Smith / Getty Images)

Chiefs fans and Swifties can rest easy. The "Cruel Summer" singer can make it back in time for Super Bowl Sunday with time to spare – with a little help from international time zones and possibly a boost from the Pacific jet stream

Super Bowl LVIII kick-off happens in Las Vegas at 3:30 p.m. local time (6:30 p.m. ET).

