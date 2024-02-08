Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift romance highlighted with pilot's heartfelt route over Kansas City

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. – Love is in the air in Kansas City, quite literally.

A pilot took off from Lee's Summit, Missouri, Municipal Airport after sunset Wednesday to send a special message to two famous lovebirds.

Most football or pop music fans will understand the message from the 226-mile flight route.

Yes, we are talking about Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop music megastar Taylor Swift.

The aircraft, registered to First Order Aeronautics, LLC based in Florida, departed the airport at 6:52 p.m. CST and landed at 8:26 p.m. and reached an altitude exceeding 8,500 feet.

Swift is currently performing at the Tokyo Dome for "The Eras Tour" while her boyfriend, Kelce, prepares for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

Chiefs fans and Swifties can rest easy. The "Cruel Summer" singer can make it back in time for Super Bowl Sunday with time to spare – with a little help from international time zones and possibly a boost from the Pacific jet stream.