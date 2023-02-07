The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: South faces increased severe storm risk; snow starts in Midwest

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Risk of severe weather, flooding increases in South today

Severe thunderstorms are expected to be more widespread in the South on Wednesday. The highest risk is across Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas. Tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and large hail are possible with any severe storms that develop.

The severe thunderstorm outlook for Feb. 8, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



In addition, these storms will be relatively slow-moving and could "train." Training means storms move over the same location for an extended period of time. In this type of scenario, flash flooding is possible. The highest risk for flooding Wednesday exists in Arkansas and southeastern Missouri, where upward of 4 inches of rain is possible.

Things to know

Snow starts flying in the Midwest today

So far this winter, snow has been lacking across a large swath of the Midwest. Some places where snow has been scarce so far this season will pick up some accumulating snow as the storm system causing severe weather in the South wraps in cold air on the northern side. Up to 8 inches of snow is possible from northeastern Iowa into southwestern Wisconsin through Friday.

The snowfall forecast for the Midwest as of Feb. 8, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Earthquakes in Turkey, Syria become deadliest in 12 years

Frantic search and rescue operations continue in Turkey and Syria after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake and dozens of powerful aftershocks rocked the region Monday, leaving thousands of people dead.

The Associated Press reported that the death toll had topped 11,000 as of Wednesday, making it the deadliest quake event since a 2011 earthquake in Japan that triggered a tsunami and killed nearly 20,000 people.

As crews continue searching the rubble for anyone who may have been trapped under the thousands of collapsed buildings across the region, the death toll will likely continue to climb.

The search for survivors and the beginning of the recovery process after the massive quakes have been impeded by freezing temperatures and snow. This left survivors still trapped within the rubble, susceptible to things like hypothermia and frostbite and putting them at risk of death while exposed to the elements.

Bonus reads

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.