The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe weather possible during cross-country storm

It's Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.

Cross-country storm gets cranking Tuesday with severe weather, flooding possible in South

A storm that is traversing the eastern U.S. this week is bringing the chance of severe weather and flooding to the South.

Today’s phase of the system could produce severe thunderstorms across southeastern Texas, in some of the same places that were hit hard by last week’s ice storm. Tornadoes and damaging wind gusts are the primary threats with any severe storms that develop.

The severe weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2023.

Farther north, the system is bringing the potential for flooding in northern Texas, eastern Oklahoma, western Arkansas and far southwestern Missouri. Some places in these areas could pick up as much as 5 inches of rain.

The excessive rainfall outlook for Feb. 7, 2023.

Things to know

Upper Midwest could see snow this week

On the northern side of the cross-country storm is the chance for accumulating snowfall in the Midwest. The best chances are across the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes, but light snow could fall as far south as southern Oklahoma beginning Wednesday.

Snowfall forecast for the Midwest as of Feb. 7, 2023.

Latest on Turkey, Syria earthquakes

Thousands of people are dead and countless others remain trapped in the rubble of collapsed buildings after a series of catastrophic earthquakes rocked parts of Turkey and Syria early Monday morning.

According to the Associated Press, more than 5,000 people have been killed. That number is expected to continue to climb as rescuers frantically try to pull survivors from under the debris of destroyed structures across the region.

Bonus reads

