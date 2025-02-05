The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Pair of ice storms to wreak havoc on travel in Midwest, Northeast

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Crashes reported as first of back-to-back ice storms ramps up with millions from Midwest to Northeast on alert

The FOX Forecast Center is monitoring the development of a powerful winter storm that has tens of millions of people across at least 22 states from the Midwest to the Northeast on alert for a widespread threat of freezing rain that has already led to numerous reports of icy roads and crashes.

Treacherous travel conditions have been reported in portions of Kansas and Missouri , with officials saying there have been multiple reports of stalled vehicles and crashes from Topeka , Kansas, to Kansas City , Missouri.

Impacts from this storm will begin in the mid-Mississippi Valley on Wednesday and spread into the Great Lakes region Wednesday night before pushing into the Northeast on Thursday.

And an even stronger storm is expected to impact nearly the same regions this weekend.

Atmospheric river begins to weaken, but another one is on the way

Northern California is catching a brief break from a multiday atmospheric river event that brought heavy rain, flooding and high winds to areas around and north of San Francisco.

The same event brought snow to the mountains and higher elevations in Northern California and the Pacific Northwest.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the rain is forecast to taper off on Wednesday and shift to Southern California. Meanwhile, another atmospheric river-driven storm will impact Northern California and the Pacific Northwest starting Thursday morning.

That event is forecast to be somewhat less impactful than the high winds and mudslides on Tuesday that caused a home to collapse in Sonoma County, California.

Watch: Officers lure 525-pound bear found hiding in home evacuated after Eaton Fire

A new video shows how wildlife officials lured a 525-pound bear found napping under an Altadena home , which had been spared by the Eaton Fire in Southern California.

The home sat empty since the owners evacuated as flames threatened the neighborhood. Days later, the bear's discovery was made after the town's utility company informed the homeowner that they had come upon the animal while trying to restore power to the home .

