Video from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano shows lava shooting into air as 8th eruptive episode continues

HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK – The ongoing eruption at Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano refuses to let up after scientists say the eighth eruptive episode began late Monday night and sent lava shooting high into the air.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the most recent eruptive episode began just before 10 p.m. local time, and as of Tuesday morning, fountaining was still being reported.

Scientists said the episode was preceded by small fountains that began Sunday night, and they began to increase in intensity during the afternoon hours on Monday before sustained fountaining began around 10 p.m.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The USGS said that fountains from the north vent grew from 50 feet to more than 250 feet high in only an hour and have been feeding multiple lava streams that covered between 15% and 20% of the crater floor.

Earthquakes began to be reported before the most recent eruptive episode began, and other measurements showed that the area switched from inflation to deflation at the same time the lava began erupting on the crater floor.

The USGS said that every eruptive episode of the Halema’uma’u lava fountaining since Dec. 23, 2024, has continued for about 13 hours to eight days, and episodes have been separated by pauses in eruptive activity lasting between 24 hours and 12 days.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said it would continue to monitor the situation and would provide updates as necessary.

The USGS said the main hazards from the eruptive episodes include high levels of volcanic gas, as well as Pele’s hair and other volcanic fragments that can fall to the ground during eruptive episodes.

Pele’s hair are strands of volcanic glass that are produced during lava fountaining activity and can sometimes cluster and tangle together on the ground, making them look like tumbleweeds.