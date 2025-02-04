The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Dangerous ice storm to impact travel from Chicago to Boston

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Dangerous ice storm threatens millions from Chicago to Boston

Millions of people from the Midwest to the Northeast are on alert as a developing winter storm is expected to bring a potentially crippling ice threat that could knock out power and lead to treacherous travel conditions across the region.

The storm is expected to develop in the Plains on Wednesday and move into the Great Lakes region by Wednesday night. Warm air is expected to move in above a shallow layer of subfreezing air near the ground, and that will lead to a swath of impactful freezing rain that will fall from Iowa to New England .

Winter weather alerts are in effect from the Midwest to the Northeast, and the Thursday morning commute from Chicago to Boston could be extremely treacherous.

Flooding rain, mountain snow from atmospheric river storm slams West Coast

The West Coast has been getting slammed by a series of atmospheric river storms, and more precipitation is on the way.

Following heavy snow in Oregon and a few reports of flooding in far Northern California , the FOX Forecast Center said a resurgence in moisture will expand the rain and mountain snow once again across California on Tuesday.

The FOX Forecast Center said the plume of moisture will briefly stall across Northern California on Tuesday, and rainfall rates could approach a half-inch per hour, which will raise the flood threat.

Earthquake swarm sews fear on Greece island of Santorini

Another swarm of earthquakes shook the Greek islands in the Aegean Sea on Tuesday morning, including the popular tourist destination of Santorini, officially known as Thira.

Tuesday morning's quakes included two magnitude 5.1 earthquakes centered in the Aegean Sea north of Santorini.

Greek officials are warning those on Santorini to stay alert in the coming days due to increasing seismic activity, which could mean a strong earthquake is imminent.

Watch: Endangered male frogs 'give birth' to 33 froglets after 7,000-mile journey

After a 7,000-mile journey to London in October, 33 tiny Darwin's frogs were born recently at the London Zoo.

The froglets were carried in the vocal sacs of 11 male Darwin's frogs, the zoo said. Darwin's frogs are endangered due to a deadly fungus called chytrid that invades their homes in the forests of southern Chile and kills the frogs.

Researchers and conservationists from the London Zoo and the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) traveled to Chile to rescue the frogs and bring them to the London Zoo in an attempt to rescue the species.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at FOXWeather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.