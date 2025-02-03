Search
Weather News
Published Updated

Seattle area sees first snow of winter; travel delays reported

More snow from the multiday atmospheric river is expected in Washington from late Monday into Tuesday night. This will bring colder air from the Gulf of Alaska, and snow could impact travel at higher elevations along Interstate 5 on Tuesday night.

By Julian Atienza Source FOX Weather
Snow flurries moved over Seattle–Tacoma International Airport on Sunday part of a multiday atmospheric river slamming the West Coast from the Pacific Ocean.

Snow flurries moved over Seattle–Tacoma International Airport on Sunday part of a multiday atmospheric river slamming the West Coast from the Pacific Ocean.

SEATTLESeattle saw its first snow of the season this weekend as rounds of winter weather pelted Washington state, part of a multiday atmospheric river event

Flurries were flying around Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (Sea-Tac) Sunday afternoon. This was the first snow for low-elevation communities in the Puget Sound region this winter.

"A little later than average," FOX Weather Meteorologist Craig Herrera noted.

The winter weather brought on delays and cancellations at Sea-Tac Airport that extended into Monday morning.

POWERFUL ATMOSPHERIC RIVERS DRENCH CALIFORNIA AS SNOW BLANKETS NORTHWEST

Air travel stats as of 6 a.m. PT on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

(FOX Weather)

The Seattle office of the National Weather Service warned drivers that lingering snow could turn into black ice due to freezing temperatures overnight.

On Monday morning, Interstate 90 going westbound toward Seattle was closed near Easton, Washington, east of Snoqualmie Pass, due to a jackknifed tractor-trailer, according to social media reports from the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

School districts across western Washington were operating with delays Monday morning.

SHOULD YOU WARM UP YOUR CAR ON COLD DAYS BEFORE DRIVING?

WSDOT was clearing ice on Monday morning from State Road 18 at the Tiger Mountain Pass west of Seattle. Vehicles were stalled due to snow and ice on that road late Sunday afternoon. SR-18 remained closed early Monday morning.

Ice cleared from SR-18 Tiger Mountain Pass west of Seattle, WA after Atmospheric River dumped snow and ice (Video Credit: WSDOT/X).

Ice cleared from SR-18 Tiger Mountain Pass west of Seattle, WA after Atmospheric River dumped snow and ice (Video Credit: WSDOT/X).

Snow was spotted in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. Seattle is generally protected from large snow accumulations due to warm air from the Pacific Ocean and Puget Sound.

Colder air from Canada was able to push through this weekend, allowing for snow.

Shelters and warming centers were opened across several counties this weekend for people experiencing homelessness or others in need of a warmup.

DRIVING ON THE ICE AND SNOW

Snow Sunday afternoon in the First Hill area of Seattle, WA, part of multi-day Atmospheric River event (Video Credit: @rdyfrde via Storyful).

Snow Sunday afternoon in the First Hill area of Seattle, WA, part of multi-day Atmospheric River event (Video Credit: @rdyfrde via Storyful).

Snow persisted into the late hours of Sunday evening in Tacoma, Washington, enough to keep the pavement wet.

Snow Monday morning in Tacoma, WA, part of multiday Atmospheric River event (@WashingtonWAWX/X).

Snow Monday morning in Tacoma, WA, part of multiday Atmospheric River event (@WashingtonWAWX/X).

North of Bellingham, Washington, driving snow and howling wind continued into Monday morning as shown in the video below from Ferndale, Washington. The city reminded people on social media over the weekend to stay off the roads.

Snow in Ferndale, WA early Monday morning, part of multiday Atmospheric River (Video Credit: @47Nekatt47/X).

Snow in Ferndale, WA early Monday morning, part of multiday Atmospheric River (Video Credit: @47Nekatt47/X).

Snow began falling as early as Saturday morning north of Seattle in Mukilteo, Washington. The video below was taken around 3 a.m. local time Saturday.

More snow from the multiday atmospheric river is expected in Washington from late Monday into Tuesday night. This will bring colder air from the Gulf of Alaska, and snow could impact travel at higher elevations along Interstate 5 on Tuesday night.

Snow spotted early Saturday in Mukilteo, WA north of Seattle part of a multi-day Atmospheric River event.

Snow spotted early Saturday in Mukilteo, WA north of Seattle part of a multi-day Atmospheric River event.

