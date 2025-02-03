Seattle area sees first snow of winter; travel delays reported

SEATTLE – Seattle saw its first snow of the season this weekend as rounds of winter weather pelted Washington state, part of a multiday atmospheric river event.

Flurries were flying around Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (Sea-Tac) Sunday afternoon. This was the first snow for low-elevation communities in the Puget Sound region this winter.

"A little later than average," FOX Weather Meteorologist Craig Herrera noted.

The winter weather brought on delays and cancellations at Sea-Tac Airport that extended into Monday morning.

The Seattle office of the National Weather Service warned drivers that lingering snow could turn into black ice due to freezing temperatures overnight.

On Monday morning, Interstate 90 going westbound toward Seattle was closed near Easton, Washington, east of Snoqualmie Pass, due to a jackknifed tractor-trailer, according to social media reports from the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

School districts across western Washington were operating with delays Monday morning.

WSDOT was clearing ice on Monday morning from State Road 18 at the Tiger Mountain Pass west of Seattle. Vehicles were stalled due to snow and ice on that road late Sunday afternoon. SR-18 remained closed early Monday morning.

Snow was spotted in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. Seattle is generally protected from large snow accumulations due to warm air from the Pacific Ocean and Puget Sound.

Colder air from Canada was able to push through this weekend, allowing for snow.

Shelters and warming centers were opened across several counties this weekend for people experiencing homelessness or others in need of a warmup.

Snow persisted into the late hours of Sunday evening in Tacoma, Washington, enough to keep the pavement wet.

North of Bellingham, Washington, driving snow and howling wind continued into Monday morning as shown in the video below from Ferndale, Washington. The city reminded people on social media over the weekend to stay off the roads.

Snow began falling as early as Saturday morning north of Seattle in Mukilteo, Washington. The video below was taken around 3 a.m. local time Saturday.

More snow from the multiday atmospheric river is expected in Washington from late Monday into Tuesday night. This will bring colder air from the Gulf of Alaska, and snow could impact travel at higher elevations along Interstate 5 on Tuesday night.