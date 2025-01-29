Should you warm up your car on cold days before driving?

It's the dead of winter, the temperature outside is freezing, the sky is dark, the temperature inside your car isn't much better and you're late for work. Do you need to warm up your car before you hit the road?

Anecdotal, parental and social media advice on the topic is conflicting, so we asked two experts for the best practices for starting your car on a cold day.

TRAVELING THIS WINTER? HERE’S WHAT TO KEEP IN YOUR CAR IN CASE YOU GET STUCK

The short answer is yes. But not for as long as you might think.

For the vast majority of cars on the road, warmups in the traditional sense are not necessary, said Robert Sinclair, Jr., the Senior Manager of Public Affairs at the American Automotive Association (AAA).

"After starting the vehicle, in the time that it takes to put on the seatbelt, the vehicle will be ready to drive," he said.

Sinclair said fuel injection technology and synthetic oil make it unnecessary to idle your engine for a prolonged period before you drive.

Synthetic oil is able to flow and lubricate the engine even at lower temperatures.

"[Waiting]1-2 minutes on newer cars is all you need," said Lauren Fix the automotive expert for Car Coach Reports.

While you don't need to wait long to drive your car in cold weather, flooring it right away might not be the best idea.

"The key is to drive the vehicle gently until the engine reaches operating temperature, which a gauge (if equipped) will show. In fact, gentle driving helps to more effectively circulate the engine oil and warm the transmission and related components which remain cold while idling," recommended Sinclair.

WATCH: CAR STRANDED ON DALLAS STREET DUE TO FLOODING

next Image 1 of 4

prev next Image 2 of 4

prev next Image 3 of 4

prev Image 4 of 4

What constitutes an ‘old car?’ How long should they warm up?

While modern cars don't need an extended warm-up, Fix recommended a five-minute idling period for older cars.

So which cars need this idling time?

"Older vehicles with carburetors usually need to warm until up to operating temperature," said Sinclair.

But many vehicles that use this technology are starting to move into the classic car category.

According to Sinclair, "Fuel injection has been standard equipment on nearly all engines since the late 80s/early 90s."

FROM IN-CAR TEMPERATURES AS HIGH AS THE 130S TO RAIN, HOW WEATHER IMPACTS NASCAR RACES

What should you do if your car is not starting in cold weather?

If you turn your car key or hit the start button and nothing happens, experts say the car battery is the most likely culprit in cold weather.

"Cold weather non starting is usually due to a weak battery. Batteries lose power as the temperature gets colder due to the chemical reaction which produces the power slowing in the cold with a 30% loss with the temperature at freezing and as much as a 60% loss when the temperature hits zero," said Sinclair. "If an engine cranks slowly on a cold morning but starts, it is a warning that the battery is very weak and about to die."

Fix said the best person to handle this type of issue is an Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) mechanic.

EXTREME WEATHER EVENTS, NEWS & UPDATES

How do cold temperatures impact electric vehicles?

While electric vehicles do not require any kind of engine warm up, they face their own challenges when the temperatures drop.

EVs being driven in weather with temperatures in the 20s or less with the cabin heater on will lose approximately 40% of its range, according to recent testing done by AAA.

"Range anxiety is real and make sure to plan ahead," said Fix.

And while cold temperatures take the air out of all tires, freezing conditions impact EVs a lot more than hybrid or internal combustion cars because EVs are generally much heavier than cars with more traditional motors.

"To deal with the extra weight, EVs run tire pressures of 45 to 48 psi. But most drivers never check their tire pressure, which decreases as it gets colder," said Sinclair.

"Tires lose about one psi of pressure for every 10 degrees the outside air temperature drops. Also, they lose air through aspiration at about one psi per month. So the cold, neglect and normal losses can leave a driver with a visibly underinflated tire when the first sub-freezing, or sub-zero cold snap hits."

And no matter what kind of car you drive, experts agree that a key part of driving in cold weather is knowing exactly when that cold weather is forecast to hit.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER