Earth & Space
Endangered male frogs 'give birth' to 33 froglets after 7,000-mile journey

Darwin's frogs are endangered due to a deadly fungus called chytrid that invades their home in the forests of Southern Chile and kills the frogs. The frogs were rescued in October and brought more than 7,000 miles away to further help the endangered species.

Source FOX Weather
The tiny froglets are carried in the vocal sacs of male Darwin's frogs until they're metamorphosed. A deadly fungus is causing the frog species to near extinction, prompting the frogs' relocation to London. 

LONDON– After a 7,000-mile journey to London in October, 33 tiny Darwin's frogs were born recently at the London Zoo. 

The froglets were carried in the vocal sacs of 11 male Darwin's frogs, the zoo said. The male frogs rear their tadpoles until they metamorph into the next generation of Darwin's froglets. 

Darwin's frog and a tiny darwin's frog metamorph or froglet.

Darwin's frogs are endangered due to a deadly fungus called chytrid that invades their homes in the forests of Southern Chile and kills the frogs.

Researchers and conservationists from the London Zoo and the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) traveled to Chile to rescue the frogs and bring them to the London Zoo in an attempt to rescue the species.

Darwin's frog eggs

The zoo said in 2023 the fungus led to a 90% decline in the frogs in just one year. 

"By working with partners in Chile, we’re able to safeguard these frogs in their new home at London Zoo, ensuring that this unique species has a fighting chance of recovery. These frogs are not only vital for the future of their species but also help us better understand how we can combat chytrid fungus and safeguard other amphibians globally," said Andres Valenzuela-Sanchez, ZSL’s Institute of Zoology research fellow. 

A tiny Darwin's frog metamorph, or froglet.

Darwin's frogs are very tiny, weighing less than two grams and three centimeters tall when fully grown. 

The zoo said it expects more tiny froglets to be born at London Zoo soon. 

