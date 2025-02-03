Endangered male frogs 'give birth' to 33 froglets after 7,000-mile journey

LONDON– After a 7,000-mile journey to London in October, 33 tiny Darwin's frogs were born recently at the London Zoo.

The froglets were carried in the vocal sacs of 11 male Darwin's frogs, the zoo said. The male frogs rear their tadpoles until they metamorph into the next generation of Darwin's froglets.

Darwin's frogs are endangered due to a deadly fungus called chytrid that invades their homes in the forests of Southern Chile and kills the frogs.

Researchers and conservationists from the London Zoo and the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) traveled to Chile to rescue the frogs and bring them to the London Zoo in an attempt to rescue the species.

The zoo said in 2023 the fungus led to a 90% decline in the frogs in just one year.

"By working with partners in Chile, we’re able to safeguard these frogs in their new home at London Zoo, ensuring that this unique species has a fighting chance of recovery. These frogs are not only vital for the future of their species but also help us better understand how we can combat chytrid fungus and safeguard other amphibians globally," said Andres Valenzuela-Sanchez, ZSL’s Institute of Zoology research fellow.

Darwin's frogs are very tiny, weighing less than two grams and three centimeters tall when fully grown.

The zoo said it expects more tiny froglets to be born at London Zoo soon.