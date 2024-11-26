Hundreds of tiny frogs take over newly moved Florida woman's garage: 'They're everywhere'

DELTONA, Fla. – A newly moved Florida resident was greeted not by warm weather and friendly neighbors but by an army of tiny, amphibious invaders.

The bizarre and unexpected invasion unfolded earlier this month for Lenora Ramsey-Schooley, who was armed with a phone camera and a sense of bewildered amusement, as she documented the baffling event.

"We are currently undergoing what seems to be an infestation of sorts," she said on video last week. "These are not crickets. These are not bugs. These are, in fact, frogs. Little teeny, tiny frogs. And they're everywhere."

Her garage, once a mundane space for storage, had transformed into a bustling metropolis for hundreds of tiny frogs.

"Our garage turned into a mini-pond playground for frogs overnight," Ramsey-Schooley said.

They swarmed the floor, the walls and even the tools, creating an eerie scene that would make anyone jump.

"They just keep coming in the waves and masses," she said. "Apparently I'm a frog mom now, so send help up, I guess."

Some of her new tenants were found huddled together in groups, seemingly engaged in secret froggy conferences, while others ventured out on solitary explorations throughout the garage.

"The biggest thing right now is just really trying not to step on any of them," Ramsey-Schooley said in a video that has now gone viral on social media. "There's so many. They're so tiny."

She vowed to release the tiny invaders back into the wild, freeing her of the majestic title as reluctant caretaker of her little froggy kingdom.

