Earth & Space
See it: 'Super rare' snake found in mouth of toad in Kansas

Biologists in Kansas made quite a surprising find after they found a woodhouse toad snacking on a rarely seen New Mexico threadsnake.

By Heather Brinkmann Source FOX Weather
Biologists in Kansas made quite a surprising find after they found a toad snacking on a rarely seen snake.

"Check out this super rare find by our Terrestrial Crew," Kansas Wildlife & Parks said on Facebook.

Biologists say they were searching for the threatened species of snake but found it in the most peculiar of places.

A look at the toad that was eating the New Mexico threadsnake.

"A New Mexico Threadsnake... found in the mouth of a Woodhouse's Toad! That's right—that's a snake, not a worm," the post continued.

New Mexico threadsnakes typically grow between 5 and 8 inches long and are usually found in the southernmost counties along the Kansas-Oklahoma border. They are said to be nocturnal and easy to miss due to their resemblance to worms.

A look at the New Mexico threadsnake found by Kansas Wildlife & Parks.

And while biologists seem to have found what they were searching for, it seems as though the toad will have to look for another meal.  

