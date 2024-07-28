See it: 'Super rare' snake found in mouth of toad in Kansas

Biologists in Kansas made quite a surprising find after they found a toad snacking on a rarely seen snake.

"Check out this super rare find by our Terrestrial Crew," Kansas Wildlife & Parks said on Facebook.

Biologists say they were searching for the threatened species of snake but found it in the most peculiar of places.

"A New Mexico Threadsnake... found in the mouth of a Woodhouse's Toad! That's right—that's a snake, not a worm," the post continued.

New Mexico threadsnakes typically grow between 5 and 8 inches long and are usually found in the southernmost counties along the Kansas-Oklahoma border. They are said to be nocturnal and easy to miss due to their resemblance to worms.

And while biologists seem to have found what they were searching for, it seems as though the toad will have to look for another meal.