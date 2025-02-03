Skier injured after chair falls 20 feet from lift at New Hampshire ski resort

BARTLETT, N.H. – New Hampshire authorities are investigating after a chair fell 20 feet from a ski lift, injuring one person, according to the State Fire Marshal’s office.

The New Hampshire Division of Fire Safety said first responders were called to the Attitash Mountain Resort along Route 302 on Sunday around noon for a report of a chair detaching from a chairlift.

Tramway inspectors with the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office said a man was in the chair when it dislodged from the Flying Bear lift and fell about 20 feet. Everyone else made it to the top of the lift and was unloaded safely.

The man was assisted by Ski Patrol and taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears a mechanical failure caused one of the chairs to dislodge from the cable. The manufacturer of the lift has been contacted and is responding to the scene to assist with the investigation," the State Fire Marshal’s Office said.

The lift remains closed while the investigation is ongoing.

According to the National Ski Areas Association, fatalities from aerial ropeways and chairlifts are rare. Between 1956 and 2024, 16 fatalities involved a lift's mechanical malfunction, and 14 resulted from a fall unrelated to mechanical issues.