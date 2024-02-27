The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Stormy weather moves east

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Severe weather threat shifts from Ohio Valley to Northeast, Appalachians

After dangerous storms ripped across the Midwest and Great Lakes on Tuesday, the worst of the weather is moving east Wednesday.

Over a million people across central Ohio, including Columbus, were awakened Wednesday morning by blaring weather alarms and urgent instructions to seek shelter as a line of severe thunderstorms triggered numerous Tornado Warnings.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries, though a spotter near Springfield, Ohio, reported a likely tornado strike with moderate damage, including damage to multiple homes, southeast of town. In the Dayton area, strong thunderstorms knocked a large tree into a home near Huber Heights. Thunderstorms brought gusts to 60 mph near Springfield and 69 mph in London, Ohio.

The threat was just pushing off to the east of Columbus as of 6:30 a.m. EST, but the dangerous line of thunderstorms along a potent cold front was still pushing east through Ohio and Kentucky.

As the storms continue eastward, severe weather is possible in a swath that stretches from Vermont to East Tennessee. Damaging wind is the primary threat, but a tornado or two can’t be ruled out.

Wildfires tears across Texas

Windy weather and dry conditions have rapidly spread wildfires in the Texas Panhandle. The largest, by far, has been the Smokehouse Creek fire, which became one of the largest wildfires in the state’s history. More than 250,000 acres have been charred by the blaze, which has also prompted the evacuation of towns in its path. Fire weather conditions are expected to improve Wednesday.

California mountains prepare for 12 feet of snow

What could be the biggest snowstorm of the season is on its way to the California mountains. Forecasters warn of up to 12 feet of snow possible in the Sierra Nevada Mountain Range and winds of more than 100 mph on the mountain peaks.

