Watch: Texas brushfire explodes, consuming 4,000-acres before containment

DUMAS, Texas – Wildland firefighters battled through the weekend to contain a massive wildfire in the Texas Panhandle after the blaze exploded in size, fueled by critical hot and. dry weather and gusting winds.

The North CIG Fire started on Saturday south of Dumas, Texas, in Moore County, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. When the brushfire first started along CIG Road, it was about 750 acres. Less than 24 hours later, the fire had more than doubled in size.

By Sunday night, when the blaze was fully contained, the wildfire had consumed more than 4,000 acres.

Even with the fire contained, critical fire weather is in the forecast this week for the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles. Fire Weather Warnings are in place through Tuesday evening throughout the Panhandles.

On Monday, wind gusts near Dumas were expected to reach between 50 and 55 mph. The gusty winds, warm temperatures and low relative humidity create conditions where a spark can rapidly spread.

The high on Monday in Dumas was expected to be 79 degrees. Nearby cities in the Texas Panhandle could see record warmth on Monday, with a high of 82 degrees forecast for Amarillo.

With the current fire danger, the Texas A&M Forest Service raised its wildland fire preparedness to Level 2.

Fire weather alerts in place for 26 million Americans this week

Fire weather alerts across the Plains through Tuesday.

(FOX Weather)



More than 25 million Americans are under Fire Weather advisories at the start of the workweek. Potentially record heat and gusting winds are contributing to the dangerous fire weather conditions prevalent across the Plains and Central U.S. this week.

A nearly 200-acre fire on the U.S. Air Force Academy grounds in Colorado continues to burn after sparking over the weekend.

Multiple wildfires are burning in Nebraska, prompting emergency managers to issue evacuation orders. Wildfire smoke could be seen stretching into the sky from the Custer-Lincoln County lines, according to photos and video from Nebraska State Patrol troopers.

Some residents in North Platte, Nebraska, were told to evacuate after a grassfire north of the city began spreading east.