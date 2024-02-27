Watch: Alligator attacks 2 people in a golf cart in southern Florida

AVE MARIA, Fla. – Video recently shot in the town of Ave Maria, Florida, shows a feisty alligator attacking unsuspecting golfers.

The footage begins with the alligator slowly crawling between two screened-in areas, heading toward a paved path near a pond.

"Oh my God!" says Denise Prues, who recorded the video.

One golf cart zips by along the path, but the alligator maintains its slow pace as it continues to walk.

Then, as a second golf cart approaches, the alligator speeds up and scurries toward the vehicle. The driver can be seen quickly swerving the golf cart off the path and into the grass to try to avoid the reptile.

The driver and his passenger narrowly missed the animal, which held its mouth agape as it watched the golf cart zip away.

On the video, Prues can be heard screaming as she watches the event unfold.

The alligator then proceeds to the pond on the other side of the paved path.