The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Winter storm brings snowy commute to Northeast

Winter storm making for slippery commute in Northeast

A relatively quiet winter in the Northeast is getting a bit of a shakeup Tuesday in the form of a winter storm bringing snow to some of the nation’s biggest cities during the morning rush. Winter weather alerts are in effect for much of the region from Pennsylvania to Maine, including New York City, Hartford and Boston along Interstate 95. According to the FOX Forecast Center, as much as 3 inches of snow could fall along the coast, with nearly a foot of snow possible across the interior.

The snowfall forecast for the Northeast as of Feb. 28, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Oklahoma tornado survivors share stories of disbelief

A common theme in the stories shared by survivors of the Oklahoma tornadoes thus far has been amazement at how extremely fast it all happened. One person in Norman, a suburb of Oklahoma City, said the twister came and went in just 15 seconds. Another recounted the tell-tale sound of a train just before it hit. Everyone FOX Weather’s Brandy Campbell spoke to expressed frustration over the difficult recovery that must now happen to restore normalcy to their lives.

