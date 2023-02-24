New winter storm could bring heavy snow to parts of Northeast early next week

BOSTON – A significant snowstorm is becoming increasingly likely across parts of the Northeast from late Monday through early Wednesday.

While details are still not set in stone, the National Weather Service office in Boston said the potential exists for a plowable snow, with significant accumulations not out of the question.

Before the heavier snow flies, however, a weak upper-level disturbance will swing through the Great Lakes and Northeast on Saturday. This will produce pockets of light snowfall across the region, potentially as far south as the Interstate 95 corridor cities of New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington.

The FOX Forecast Center said a lack of moisture will keep the snowfall relatively light, and only a dusting to a half-inch of snow is expected. While this won't lead to any significant impacts, it will at least be noticeable, especially in the snow-starved I-95 corridor.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Significant snowstorm increasingly likely across Northeast early next week

After the weekend appetizer, the main winter storm will begin Monday as snow, sleet and freezing rain first impact the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes.

The NWS office in Green Bay said the probability of snowfall exceeding 6 inches has been increasing for much of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, with the greatest chance on the eastern half of the peninsula. The agency added that this will also be a much wetter and denser snowfall than Thursday's winter storm.

While it's too early to pinpoint exact snow totals, the FOX Forecast Center said there is a high probability of at least a few inches across a broad swath from the Upper Midwest to New England.

THESE ARE THE 7 SNOWIEST CITIES IN THE US

In the Boston area, the NWS noted that plowable snowfall is in play as two computer forecast models offer a high probability for 3-plus inches of snow, with a moderate probability of 6-plus inches.