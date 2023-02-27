Search

The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

‘The windows exploded’: Oklahoma tornado survivors recount seconds it took for storms to wreak havoc

Several tornadoes were reported in the Oklahoma City area Sunday night. A neighborhood in the suburb of Norman appears to be among the hardest hit.

By Aaron Barker , Brandy Campbell Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather's Brandy Campbell spoke to a Norman, Oklahoma resident about his experience taking shelter during the tornado Sunday evening. 

'The windows exploded': Resident describes taking shelter during tornado in Norman, OK

FOX Weather's Brandy Campbell spoke to a Norman, Oklahoma resident about his experience taking shelter during the tornado Sunday evening. 

NORMAN, Okla. – People whose lives were upended within seconds by storms that tore through the Oklahoma City area Sunday night are struggling to figure out the road to recovery.

There were at least nine reports of tornadoes in the Great Plains – seven of those came from Oklahoma alone.

One of the hardest hit places in the Sooner State appears to be a neighborhood in Norman, a suburb of Oklahoma City, where FOX Weather’s Brandy Campbell shared images and video Monday of roofs missing, flipped cars and streets littered with debris.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO IF YOUR PROPERTY SUSTAINED TORNADO DAMAGE

  • Tornado damage in Norman, Oklahoma, on Feb. 27, 2023.
    Image 1 of 10

    Cars are seen flipped and damaged in front of a home Feb. 27, 2023, in Norman, Oklahoma, after a tornado swept through the area the night before. (Brandy Campbell)

  • Tornado damage in Norman, Oklahoma, on Feb. 27, 2023.
    Image 2 of 10

    A pair of tennis shoes are seen in the driveway of a home in Norman, Oklahoma, on Feb. 27, 2023, after a tornado swept through the area the night before. (Brandy Campbell)

  • Tornado damage in Norman, Oklahoma, on Feb. 27, 2023.
    Image 3 of 10

    People clean up debris in Norman, Oklahoma, on Feb. 27, 2023, after a tornado swept through the area the night before. (Brandy Campbell)

  • Tornado damage in Norman, Oklahoma, on Feb. 27, 2023.
    Image 4 of 10

    A street sign in Norman, Oklahoma, is toppled Feb. 27, 2023, after a tornado swept through the area the night before. (Brandy Campbell)

  • Tornado damage in Norman, Oklahoma, on Feb. 27, 2023.
    Image 5 of 10

    People in a Norman, Oklahoma, neighborhood assess damage Feb. 27, 2023, left by a tornado that swept through the area the night before. (Brandy Campbell)

  • Tornado damage in Norman, Oklahoma, on Feb. 27, 2023.
    Image 6 of 10

    Tornado damage is seen in Norman, Oklahoma, on Feb. 27, 2023, after a twister swept through the area the night before. (Brandy Campbell)

  • Tornado damage in Norman, Oklahoma, on Feb. 27, 2023.
    Image 7 of 10

    People in a Norman, Oklahoma, neighborhood assess damage Feb. 27, 2023, left behind by a tornado the night before. (Brandy Campbell)

  • Tornado damage in Norman, Oklahoma, on Feb. 27, 2023.
    Image 8 of 10

    People in a Norman, Oklahoma, neighborhood clean up debris Feb. 27, 2023, after a tornado swept through the area the night before. (Brandy Campbell)

  • Tornado damage in Norman, Oklahoma, on Feb. 27, 2023.
    Image 9 of 10

    Debris is strewn about a neighborhood in Norman, Oklahoma, on Feb. 27. 2023, the morning after a tornado swept through the area.  (Brandy Campbell)

  • Tornado damage in Norman, Oklahoma, on Feb. 27, 2023.
    Image 10 of 10

    Homes in Norman, Oklahoma, are seen damaged Feb. 27, 2023, the morning after a tornado swept through the area. (Brandy Campbell)

David Stanley, who has lived in the neighborhood for about a year after moving there from California, said this was his first experience with a tornado.

"The windows exploded in the house," Stanley said. "The garage door looks like it wanted to come off. You can see the tree is down. We’ve got holes in the roof. It was scary."

Stanley said the twister came and went in about 15 seconds. He said has seen tornado damage on the news before, but to experience it is entirely different.

"The intensity. The violence of it all, and, like I said, it happened so quickly," Stanley said.

Carmen Marco said she was also shocked at how quickly the storm happened.

"It was very sudden," Marco said. "Like, it came out of nowhere. You felt the pressure change. My ears popped and windows went out. We could hear crashing. We could hear banging. It was a lot."

WHERE ARE TORNADOES MOST LIKELY TO OCCUR IN FEBRUARY?

FOX Weather's Brandy Campbell continues coverage in Norman, Oklahoma speaking to residents and how they stayed safe during the powerful tornado.  03:49

'Came out of nowhere': NWS finds damage of at least EF-2 strength in Norman, OK

FOX Weather's Brandy Campbell continues coverage in Norman, Oklahoma speaking to residents and how they stayed safe during the powerful tornado. 

Dedrick Hoffstead said the wind was blowing through his home as he and his family scurried to the bathroom for safety. He said that when they emerged from their shelter, several neighbors were standing in their home to check on them.

"I’m kind of at a loss for words," Hoffstead said. "My shed is gone. Everything that we own, everything I feel like we kind of worked for, is just in the wind now."

HOW METEOROLOGISTS DETERMINE IF A TORNADO IS TO BLAME FOR STORM DAMAGE

FOX Weather's Brandy Campbell is in Norman, Oklahoma where she spoke to a resident who is trying to salvage his home following the tornado that hit the Oklahoma City area on Sunday.  03:41

'I'm at a loss for words': Norman, Oklahoma resident trying to salvage home following tornado

FOX Weather's Brandy Campbell is in Norman, Oklahoma where she spoke to a resident who is trying to salvage his home following the tornado that hit the Oklahoma City area on Sunday. 

Insurance claims and damage assessments have already begun, but picking a starting place for cleanup is proving difficult. Both Stanley and Marco said they’ve been busy picking up the shattered glass that is scattered throughout their homes, but Hoffstead said a water leak has complicated the process at his home. 

"I think everyone’s question is, ‘What’s the first step?’" Marco said. "Where do you even begin to clean this up?"

"I don’t know where to start," Stanley said during an interview with Campbell. "Any ideas?"

Officials at the National Weather Service office in Norman said they have found damage that indicates that one of the tornadoes was at least an EF-2 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. That means it had winds of between 111 and 135 mph.

Tags
Loading.