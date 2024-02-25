The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Cross-country storm to impact millions across US this week

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Cross-country storm begins assault in Western mountains

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking a powerful cross-country storm that is impacting the West to begin the workweek. It's expected to dump feet of snow across the various mountain ranges in the region and could even produce blizzard conditions in some of the higher elevations.

The Cascades in Washington and Oregon are expected to be hit especially hard by winter weather, as this will be the most impactful storm since early January. The FOX Forecast Center said there is a high chance of more than 2 feet of snow through Tuesday at elevations above 1,500 feet.

However, higher mountain passes in Washington, including Snoqualmie Pass, and Oregon could see locally as much as 4 feet of snow as the storm blasts through the West on its way to the Midwest later this week.

Lowering snow levels will also bring some light snowfall down to the valley floors from Monday night into Tuesday morning, potentially including portions of the Interstate 5 corridor between Seattle and Portland, Oregon.

This snowfall forecast in the West this week.

(FOX Weather)



Severe weather threatens nearly 45 million in Midwest by Tuesday

As the cross-country storm advances off to the east, it will bring the risk of severe weather to major cities in the Midwest like St. Louis, Chicago and Indianapolis by Tuesday.

Severe thunderstorms threaten nearly 45 million people from parts of the mid-Mississippi Valley through the southwestern Great Lakes from late Tuesday afternoon into the evening and overnight hours.

Strong to severe storms that develop will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



Soaring temps could shatter over 300 temperature records this week

An unseasonable warmup will continue to spread throughout most of the U.S. this week, with high temperatures from Texas to the Midwest feeling more like May than the end of meteorological winter.

Hundreds of temperature records are expected to fall through midweek, with Monday and Tuesday forecast to be the warmest days across the Plains and Midwest. On Monday, more than 250 million Americans will experience above-average temperatures.

When combining the expected number of record highs and record-warm lows, more than 300 temperature records could be matched or broken between Monday and Wednesday.

Potential record highs this week.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this

A waterfall illuminated by the sun at the exact right time created the illusion of lava from a volcano flowing down the side of El Capitan at Yosemite National Park in California, and the spectacular and popular event at the national park was captured in a mesmerizing time-lapse video last week.

