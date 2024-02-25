Female great white shark found dead on Florida Panhandle beach

NAVARRE, Fla. – A massive great white shark washed up on a Florida Panhandle beach over the weekend, according to local fire rescue officials.

Navarre Beach Fire and Rescue officials said crews helped pull in the deceased great white shark on Friday. The shark was estimated to be about 13-15 feet long. Photos posted by the agency show the giant great white on the sand.

Fire rescue initially indicated the shark was a pregnant female. However, local media reported a necropsy was performed over the weekend and found that the shark was not pregnant.

Wildlife officials told the South Santa Rosa News that based on the development of the female great white, she was unlikely to become pregnant for a few years. Wildlife officials estimate the shark weighed about 1,500 pounds and was about to be 30 years old.

Navarre is located in the Florida Panhandle between Pensacola Beach and Destin. Earlier this month, FOX 10 reported that anglers caught another large great white shark and released it on Navarre Beach. Officials said the released shark had a scar on its back, and the dead female shark did not have the same markings.

Nonprofit American Oceans reports great white sharks are a vulnerable and threatened species due to overfishing and human activities.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, great white sharks are prohibited from harvesting in Florida state waters.