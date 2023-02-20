The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Coast-to-coast winter storm threatens millions with blizzard, ice

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Winter storm to coat northern tier of US in snow, ice

Millions of Americans across 35 states will be impacted by a powerful winter storm that is traversing the country this week. All kinds of winter weather alerts are up from the West Coast to the northern Plains to the Great Lakes to northern New England. The Twin Cities area in Minnesota is one of the places in the crosshairs of this storm, with upwards of 1 to 2 feet of snow possible this week.

Winter weather alerts in effect Feb. 21, 2023.

Ice will also become problematic this week as a narrow band of freezing rain and a wintry mix develops from the Midwest through the Great Lakes and into the Northeast. Southern Michigan appears to be one of the places where the greatest impacts from the ice could be felt.

The ice forecast as of Feb. 21, 2023.

Things to know

While winter rages in north, summerlike heat bakes South

Winter is holding on tight across the northern U.S., but summer is sneaking in across the South and East Coast this week. Temperatures in the mid-80s will be commonplace from Texas to the Carolinas. In Florida, temperatures in the 90s are expected. In some cases, record highs that have stood for years will be threatened. In a few places, these might be the warmest temperatures on record in February.

This week's temperature forecast shows where the warmest weather in the U.S. will be.

