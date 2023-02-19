The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Trouble brewing from massive coast-to-coast winter storm

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Trouble from coast to coast

A significant and disruptive coast-to-coast winter storm will likely impact millions of Americans this week with heavy snow, ice, flooding and severe weather.

The FOX Forecast Center believes the multi-threat storm will begin Tuesday in areas east of the Rockies and will ramp up Wednesday before finally exiting the East Coast by Friday.

The storm as a whole will be a long-duration event, and some areas could see winter weather impacts for more than 48 hours straight, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

There’s increasing potential that more than 8 inches of snow could fall in parts of the northern Plains and Upper Midwest, with significant ice accretions possible from Iowa to New York.

Heavy rain and flooding will be possible in the nation's heartland, and there is the threat of severe weather in parts of the southern Plains and lower Mississippi Valley by Wednesday.

Patient dog awaits rescue from rubble

Rescuers in Hatay, Turkey, successfully pulled a small dog from the rubble of a collapsed building after a deadly earthquake devastated the region earlier this month, and the whole rescue was caught on camera.

The video shows the dog, named Pambuk, taking sips of water while it waited patiently to be freed from the rubble by rescuers.

More than 46,000 people were killed when the series of deadly and catastrophic earthquakes rocked the region two weeks ago.

The earthquake is now the deadliest in Turkey's modern history.

