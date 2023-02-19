Search

Watch: Rescuers save small dog trapped in rubble following earthquake in Turkey

The seires of earthquakes that devastated parts of Turkey and Syria earlier this month has so far killed more than 46,000 people.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
HATAY, Turkey – Rescuers in Hatay, Turkey, successfully pulled a small dog from the rubble of a collapsed building after a deadly earthquake devastated the region earlier this month, and the whole rescue was caught on camera.

The video, recorded by Gurcan Ozturk on Feb. 8, shows the dog, named Pambuk, taking sips of water while it waited patiently to be freed from the rubble by rescuers.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

According to an Instagram post, Pambuk’s owner had been in intensive care in a nearby hospital following the catastrophic earthquakes. Ozturk told Storyful that the family of the dog had contacted him.

According to reports, more than 46,000 people were killed when the earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria two weeks ago. Most of those deaths have been reported in Turkey.

The death toll continues to rise in Turkey and Syria nearly two weeks after the series of catastrophic earthquakes, making this the deadliest disaster in modern Turkish history.

The first earthquake, a magnitude 7.8, struck the region on Feb. 6 at 4:17 a.m. local time (8:17 p.m. EST Feb. 5). That was almost immediately followed by a strong 6.7 magnitude aftershock, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

Nine hours later, a powerful 7.5 magnitude aftershock struck the region– just one of the thousands of aftershocks of varying magnitude that have been shaking the region for weeks.

