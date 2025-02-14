Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Wide swath of US braces for weekend severe weather, floods and snow

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. Happy Valentine's Day! It’s Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Wide swath of US braces for weekend triple threat of severe storms, floods and snow

A powerful storm system will bring a mix of snow , rain and severe weather to the central and eastern U.S. this weekend, impacting a wide swath of the country.

Dangerous storms are likely to erupt across the Southeast on Saturday from East Texas into much of the Southeast and parts of the mid-South. Damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes are the primary threats with the severe storms that develop.

The FOX Forecast Center said some of these tornadoes could be strong (EF-2 or stronger), especially in areas that see more sun Saturday afternoon.

MORE: The FOX Forecast Center's discussion continues here with more on the flood threat from Arkansas to Pennsylvania and accumulating snow expected in at least 20 states east of the Rockies over the weekend.

Here's a look at the severe storm threat in the Southeast on Saturday.

(FOX Weather)



California atmospheric river’s relentless rains turn burn scars into roaring torrents of mud

Over 22 million Californians were under flood alerts as torrential rain and mountain snow intensified Thursday, causing burn scars in the southern part of the state to turn into streams of mud.

The atmospheric river event triggered Flood Advisories to be issued around San Francisco and Flood Warnings to be issued around Los Angeles. Evacuation orders were also issued for areas burned by the Eaton and Palisades wildfires.

The Pacific Coast Highway along Malibu Canyon remains closed after runoff pushed mud and debris over the road and into the Pacific Ocean.

An LAFD firefighter's SUV was swept off the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. He was taken to the hospital with minor injures, according to fire officials.

Northern California also experienced road washouts in places like Marin and Santa Barbara Counties.

20-30 vehicles collide in whiteout conditions along major Northwest freeway

Slick roads and whiteout conditions caused by a winter storm led to a multi-vehicle pileup involving more than 20 cars, trucks and semi-trucks in northwest Oregon on Thursday.

The crash occurred on Interstate 84 near Multnomah Falls, which is located nearly 30 miles east of Portland . In an initial social post, deputies with the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office estimated more than 100 vehicles had crashed.

I-84 has reopened in that area, but Oregon's Department of Transportation is still encouraging people to stay off the roads on Friday.

Watch: Bodycam video shows whimpering dog struggling to stay afloat amid icy rescue in Michigan canal

A whimpering dog desperately trying to escape an icy canal in Michigan was safely rescued by brave police officers earlier this week, and the entire ordeal was caught on video .

According to information provided by the Trenton Police Department, officers received a 911 call just before 5:30 p.m. Monday reporting that a dog had fallen through the ice in a canal located within Elizabeth Park.

