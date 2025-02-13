Where do Valentine’s Day flowers come from?

MIAMI - With floral bouquets in high demand across the U.S., do you know the travel story behind fresh-cut flowers?

More than likely, your set of roses, orchids, lilies or carnations didn’t originate in the U.S., in fact, most aren’t even grown in the Northern Hemisphere.

According to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, around 80% of flowers purchased by Americans do not originate in the U.S., instead, most are shipped in from Europe, Asia and South America.

In 2024, U.S. cut flower imports reached a value of nearly $2 billion with 63% coming from Columbia and 25% from Ecuador.

Due to the limited shelf life, the products once harvested, most are flown in as air cargo to what is considered to be ‘America’s gateway for flowers’ – Miami.

According to the Miami International Airport, it handles 91% of all air imports of flowers, with more than $400 million worth around the Valentine’s Day rush.

"MIA is proud to be America’s largest gateway for fresh flowers, with more than 1,500 tons projected to arrive daily this year for Valentine’s Day, which would be a 3% increase over last year. Thanks to our strong partnership with the world’s top cargo airlines for transporting flowers and federal support from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, millions of blooms will reach their destinations across the country in time for the holiday," Ralph Cutié, director and chief executive officer of MIA, recently said in a statement.

EXTREME WEATHER IMPACTS FLORAL INDUSTRY

But why is South America such growing hot spot?

According to agriculture experts at the University of Illinois, the climate in growing regions of Colombia and Ecuador is spring-like year-round, which makes for optimal growing conditions.

Temperatures in growing regions largely range from 55 to 65 degrees Fahrenheit, with precipitation amounts that remain on the lighter side.

"Mountainous terrain in both countries creates optimal growing conditions, characterized by warm days and cool nights. Traditional covered greenhouse production systems rely on relatively low cost natural ventilation rather than more energy intensive method," researchers said in a climate study.

In California, counties such as Santa Cruz and Monterey, which make the state’s central coast, are some of the leading domestic producers of flowers.

The region has what is often referred to as a Mediterranean climate with mild temperatures year-round that run from around the 40s to the 70s.

According to the University of California, greenhouses are growing in popularity, which can allow agricultural products to be grown without many of the hindrances from Mother Nature.

WHAT SEASON DO FRUITS AND VEGETABLES GROW IN?

What will a set of flowers cost me this year?

Brace yourself for higher prices if roses are on your wish list this year.

According to FinanceBuzz, a financial advice website, the average cost of a dozen red roses in 2025 has reached $90.50 - marking a 2% increase from last year.

The price marks an all-time high, but depending on which state you buy the flowers in, you might be able to find a bargain.

Experts note that California, which produces over 70% of the country’s roses, offers the most affordable bouquets, with the average cost at just $68.33.

Other states in the more budget-friendly realm include Indiana, Alaska and Oklahoma.

On the other side of the price spectrum, roses will cost you more in Hawaii, Texas and Washington.

In the nation’s 50th state, a bouquet averages $143, which is more than 58% higher than the national average.

Larger grocery store chains typically offer the cheapest flowers, thanks to their ability to purchase in bulk, though the quality may be lower when compared to a neighborhood florist.