California wildfire victims face life-threatening flood threat, landslides as atmospheric river slams West

A significant rain event begins on Wednesday across California, threatening burn scar areas with flash flooding, debris flows, and mudslides.

Elevations above 7,000 feet will see feet of snow, and higher peaks will see as much as 7 feet of snow.

Peak impacts will happen on Thursday, with rainfall rates of up to 1 inch per hour.

Torrential rains and mountain snow began moving into California on Wednesday, bringing a high risk of flooding and landslides in areas recently affected by devastating wildfires.

Flood alerts are posted up and down the California coast as the rain and snow event begins on Wednesday.

Flood alerts in California through Saturday.

Previous atmospheric river events have flooded Northern California, but according to the FOX Forecast Center, this storm is set to be the strongest for Southern California so far this season.

Burn scar areas on alert for flash flooding, mudslides

Ahead of the rain event, officials in Santa Barbara County issued an Evacuation Warning for areas within and near the Lake Fire burn scar because of the potential for flash flooding, debris flows and mudslides. Residents in these areas should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

Through Friday, parts of Santa Barbara County could see up to 8 inches of rain.

Rain totals through Friday.

Many areas forecast to see up to 8 inches or more of rain include burn scar areas in Southern California, including the recent deadly Palisades and Eaton fires.

Areas including Santa Barbara, Los Angeles and Riverside face a 3 out of 5 flood risk through Friday.

Flood threat for Southern California through Friday..

In addition to flooding concerns, this system will pack powerful winds with gusts up to 60 mph. Areas south of San Francisco could see higher winds, even gusts as strong as 80 mph, along coastal areas of the Big Sur and Marin Coastal Range.

Scattered power outages are possible across the state through Friday.

Feet of snow across Sierra

A winter storm will unfold at higher elevations beginning Wednesday night. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for the Sierra and White Mountains through Friday night.

The forecast shows up to 7 feet of snow in the Sierra Mountains by the weekend.

Travel could be difficult next to impossible on Thursday with feet of snow and gusting winds put to 60 mph. The most dangerous travel conditions will happen during Thursday morning and evening commutes.

Strong winds could knock down trees.

Mountain snow forecast through Friday.

Across the West, the storm will wind down on Friday as it treks east, transforming into a winter storm for the eastern U.S.