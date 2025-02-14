Wide swath of US braces for weekend triple threat of severe storms, floods and snow

Fast Facts:

Dangerous storms are likely to erupt across the Southeast on Saturday into Saturday night from East Texas into much of the Southeast and parts of the mid-South.

Flood Watches have been issued that extend over 900 miles from Arkansas to Pennsylvania.

Accumulating snow is expected in at least 20 states east of the Rockies over the weekend.

Strong wind gusts between 40-65 mph are likely across the Southeast on Saturday, then spread into the Northeast on Sunday and continue into Monday.

A powerful storm system will bring a mix of snow, rain and severe weather to the central and eastern U.S. this weekend, impacting a wide swath of the country.

Dangerous storms are likely to erupt across the Southeast throughout the day and night on Saturday from East Texas into much of the Southeast and parts of the mid-South. Scattered to numerous damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes are the primary threats.

The FOX Forecast Center said some of these tornadoes could be strong (EF-2+ or stronger), especially in areas that see more sun on Saturday afternoon.

A Level 3 out of 5 severe storm risk has been issued by the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center, affecting approximately 5.3 million people in cities including Memphis, Tennessee; Shreveport and Bossier City in Louisiana; Jackson, Mississippi; and Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Here's a look at the severe storm threat in the Southeast on Saturday.

(FOX Weather)



Dangerous flash flooding takes shape Saturday

On Saturday into Saturday night, widespread and repeated rounds of heavy rainfall are expected in the Southeast into the Ohio Valley.

Rainfall amounts of 3-5 inches or higher are possible, particularly across portions of Tennessee, Kentucky, southern Ohio, southern West Virginia and western Virginia.

A Level 3 out of 4 risk for flash flooding is already in place, and the potential exists for numerous flash floods, some of which could be significant. With rain rates of 1 inch or more per hour falling on already saturated soil across the region, a rare high risk of flash flooding (Level 4) could be issued.

Flood Watches have been issued that extend over 900 miles from Arkansas to Pennsylvania. About 11 states are included under these.

Here's a look at the flash flood threat in the East this weekend.

(FOX Weather)



In addition, moderate to isolated major river flooding is possible this weekend across portions of central and eastern Kentucky, southwest Virginia and northern and central Tennessee as regional watersheds respond to the copious amount of rain and resulting runoff.

More snow to fall across Midwest, New England

The storm is also expected to bring accumulating snow to at least 20 states east of the Rockies over the weekend.

The FOX Forecast Center said this weekend's snowstorm is the same system that brought significant rain and mountain snow to California on Thursday. The storm is now crossing the country and is expected to rapidly strengthen as it moves through the Northeast and into Canada. As a result, the most significant impacts from the storm will be across the interior Northeast and back toward Michigan.

Here's a look at the snow forecast in the North this weekend.

(FOX Weather)



After crossing the Rockies on Friday, the storm is expected to quickly gather moisture from the Gulf and the Atlantic as it moves along. Snow will start on Friday in parts of the northern and central Plains, spreading eastward across the Upper Midwest on Friday night and Saturday, and reaching the Northeast from Saturday to Saturday night.

Storms move into the East on Saturday.

(FOX Weather)



Winter weather alerts are already up for parts of the Upper Midwest and Northeast. A broad area is forecast to receive at least 3 inches of snow. Cities likely to see enough snow to require shoveling and plowing include Minneapolis; Des Moines, Iowa; Chicago; Detroit; Cleveland; Buffalo and Albany, New York; Burlington, Vermont; Boston and Worcester, Massachusetts; Manchester, New Hampshire; and Portland and Augusta, Maine.

Snow will also accumulate along Interstate 70 in the Midwest and parts of western Pennsylvania, as well as along much of I-80 in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

In the Northeast, the most significant snowfall is expected across central New York and central New England, where over a foot of snow is likely.

Storms linger in the East on Sunday.

(FOX Weather)



A wintry mix, forecast to change to rain at the storm's peak, will extend along and south of I-84 and 86 in New York and the Connecticut and Massachusetts Turnpikes in New England. Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C., are expected to see mostly rain.

Strong winds, gusting between 40-65 mph, are expected to develop across the Southeast on Saturday, then spread into the Northeast on Sunday and continue into Monday. These prolonged strong winds could cause significant damage, including downed trees and power outages.