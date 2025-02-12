'We haven't forgotten': Couple's road trip ends with rescue mission of hope for Helene-struck North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Four months have passed since hell clawed its way through the Blue Ridge Mountains, leaving a trail of devastation across western North Carolina.

The scars of Hurricane Helene, which ravaged Asheville on Sept. 27, 2024, are still fresh and agonizing.

For resident Colleen Daly and so many others, the storm's devastation serves as a constant, haunting reminder of the day hope itself seemed to disappear, leaving behind an apocalyptic landscape where vibrant community life once thrived.

Helene claimed 106 lives in the state, a grim statistic that solidifies its place as one of the deadliest storms to strike the U.S. in the 21st century. The financial devastation continues to mount, with estimates nearing a staggering $60 billion.

"I lost everything in Helene," Daly whispers with the memory still sharp.

Her home, her cars, every single possession … gone.

The initial outpouring of compassion and support was a lifeline for Asheville. But as is often the case, that initial surge of help dwindled, revealing the long and difficult road to recovery, Daly explained.

Then, last Friday, fate intervened in the form of an interaction between three strangers. The kindness of two unlikely heroes, on a mission to support Helene-ravaged towns along the East Coast, reminded Daly that even in a vast world, kindness can still make a difference.

'We haven't forgotten about you'

Arriving at the Asheville Humane Society for work last Friday, well before opening, Daly was greeted by an enthusiastic wave from across the parking lot.

Ginger Wood was beaming. Just days before, her husband, Michael, had decided it was time to welcome another furry member into their family, and they were determined to adopt a dog from a shelter affected by Helene.

"Why Asheville? We love it there," Michael Wood told FOX Weather. "We try and spend a weekend or two there multiple times a year. With the damage from Helene last year, we hadn’t been there in a while. It’s one of the prettiest places in the Blue Ridge Mountains."

The Virginia Beach couple had initially planned to adopt an adult dog, but one glimpse into Champagne's soulful puppy eyes changed everything.

"Probably can’t explain it, but if you’ve ever had it happen to you, you’ll know what we mean," Michael Wood said. "He just looked up at us and that was it."

Their decision, however, was more than just adopting a pet; it was a powerful message to answer the call for tourists to return and pump money back into the region's struggling economy from Helene.

"To have folks that say 'we haven't forgotten about you' … is such a powerful message," Daly explained. "It was really beautiful in a seemingly insignificant way."

For Daly, Helene's impact on her beloved Asheville was deeply personal. Her town, her work at the shelter and her life's passion were all intertwined with the recovering town. Witnessing strangers step into that shared space, recognize a need and offer help was profoundly moving, she said.

"What a couple," she praised, as Champagne was about to embark on his new life in a loving home.

But first, a tiny bow tie, the first of many gifts from his new family, was fastened around his neck, as his new owners laughed and cried tears of happiness.

"It’s easy to tell when you love what you do, and these folks personify it," Wood said about the shelter's adoption staff.

The Woods said they were so excited to welcome Champagne into their family that they actually cut their road trip short. The couple happily reports that he is doing wonderfully, completely smitten with his new, 11-year-old Staffy sister, and loving his new home.

Help after the storm

Helene's impact on the Asheville Humane Society was immediate and severe. When the shelter was knocked offline, the facility relied on generators for nearly a week. Staff members slept on-site and communicated solely by walkie-talkie.

Potable water was unavailable until late October, and even then, it was trucked in and stored in a large tank, not running through the shelter's pipes. This made ensuring a safe and sanitary environment for the animals impossible, the shelter said. Intake of new animals was suspended until December, when running water was finally restored.

To safeguard the animals' well-being, the shelter, with the support of the BISSELL Pet Foundation, airlifted over 100 animals to partner shelters in unaffected regions. This gave the displaced pets a greater opportunity to find permanent, loving homes.

Beyond relocating animals, the shelter said they played a crucial role in community relief efforts, distributing well over 200,000 pounds of pet food, along with crates, beds and litter to families struggling to care for their pets after the hurricane.

Reuniting lost pets with their families also became a major priority for the shelter.

The Asheville Humane Society is seeking monetary donations to help the animals in its care. Click here to learn more.

"We love what we do," Daly said. "We know how important it is, not only to the animals but for the people who love them."