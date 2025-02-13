Over 100 vehicles collide in whiteout conditions along major Northwest freeway

PORTLAND, Ore. – Slick roads and whiteout conditions caused by a winter storm led to a multi-vehicle pile-up involving more than 100 cars, trucks and semi-trucks in northwest Oregon on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Interstate 84 near Multnomah Falls, which is located east of Portland.

"An SUV caught fire in the pileup on I-84, that's described by deputies as involving more than 100 cars, trucks and semi-trucks," Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said. "Everyone was able to get out of the SUV. Responders are going car by car. There are reports of injuries; no number at this time."

The freeway remains closed.

This is a developing story. FOX Weather will update with more information.