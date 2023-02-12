The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Millions at risk of severe weather, snow, flooding this week

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Double trouble: Two potent storms to trek across U.S. this week

The FOX Forecast Center is keeping an eye on two storm systems that are set to bring severe weather, heavy snow and flooding rain to various parts of the country this week.

The storms will be moving ashore in two different locations in the West – the first moved into California on Sunday, and the second will follow on its heels a few days later in the Pacific Northwest.

But even though these two storms are originating in different regions, the back-to-back nature will significantly impact the U.S. because of the double hit.

The back-to-back storms this week will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail, tornadoes and heavy rainfall. As much as 3 inches of rain could soak parts of the South from the combination of the two storm systems this week.

Things to know

Super Bowl LVII travel

It's a busy travel day for the tens of thousands of people who visited Arizona to watch the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in a thrilling Super Bowl LVII last night.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) will likely be a madhouse, so give yourself plenty of time to not only check out of your hotel but drive to the airport, get through security and make it to your gate.

If you're among the lucky ones who got to see the big game in person, there will likely be a few places where you might run into delays or even cancellations at the airport.

The current FlightAware.com Misery Map.

(FOX Weather)



Historic shipwreck found in Massachusetts

Just sit right back and you'll hear a tale … about the remains of a historic shipwreck discovered by a woman walking her dog on a Nantucket, Massachusetts, beach last week.

Video recorded by Nantucket resident Jesse Ahern shows her making the discovery while walking her dog on a local beach.

The shipwreck belonged to the three-masted schooner Warren Sawyer, which was lost on the night of Dec. 22, 1884, after being blown off course on its journey from New Orleans to Boston.

