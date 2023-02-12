Circle of light: Helicopter crew captures mesmerizing video of a full-circle rainbow in Hawaii

KAUAI, Hawaii - It's the circle of life - or maybe it's the circle of light!

A field crew from Hawaii's Department of Land and Natural Resources was flying high above Waimea Canyon in Kauai, Hawaii when they noticed something spectacular.

Off in the distance, below the helicopter, was a full-circle rainbow, and the crew was able to capture the mesmerizing sight on video.

HOW DO RAINBOWS FORM?

"Rainbows are formed by a combination of reflection and refraction inside raindrops," says Michael Kavulich, a research scientist with the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, Colorado.

First, you need the sun behind you and the rain out front. Next, you need those raindrops to be spherical. Luckily, most raindrops fit the bill.

"When light enters the raindrop, it bends due to this refraction phenomenon (which) affects different wavelengths of light slightly differently," Kavulich said. "So a red light is going to bend slightly less than blue light."

And an interesting fact - rainbows are circular.

When standing on the ground, you only see the top part of this circle because the rest is blocked by the ground and why it appears as a rain "bow" and not a rain "circle."

However, if you were to gain some altitude and be able to look down -- say, standing atop a skyscraper or on a plane or overlooking a cliff, you can sometimes see most, if not all, of the full circle of a rainbow.