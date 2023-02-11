Winter around the world: See breathtaking photos from the International Space Station

It's a frozen moonrise that is out of this world – literally.

An astronaut aboard the International Space Station captured a serene winter scene of a full moon rising over a frigid Hudson Bay in northern Canada.

Under thin, wrinkled clouds, the icy shorelines and frozen landscapes gradually fade into the darkness of polar night. It's one of a handful of breathtaking photos captured by ISS astronauts.

Heavenly mountains, volcanic quartet

As the ISS passed over the snow- and ice-covered mountains of the Tien Shan range in China, stunning imagery highlights one of the largest mountain ranges in the world.

Glaciers on Tien Shan – which means "heavenly mountains" in Chinese – are a crucial source of freshwater for farmers in Central Asia.

When the ISS passed over the Pacific Northwest, four of the Cascade Mountains’ most prominent volcanoes were on full display.

The wintertime sky was mostly cloud-free, allowing for an astronaut to capture the snowy peaks of Rainier, St. Helens, Adams and Hood.

Icy-hot Yellowstone

In the video above, another incredible photograph shows the snow-covered Yellowstone Lake, the largest high-elevation lake in North America.

Deep below the layer of snow and ice, exceptionally hot fluids rise from the lake floor thanks to its unique hydrothermal features.

The ISS then moves high above the Great Lakes region of the U.S. and Canada. Imagery shows the plentiful ice on Lake Huron and across much of Lake Erie.

The photo was taken after a strong winter storm brought snow, sleet and rain to the area.