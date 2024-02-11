The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Nor'easter threatens millions in Northeast with plowable snow

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Pre-Valentine's Day nor'easter threatens millions in Northeast with plowable snow

The National Weather Service has issued its first Winter Storm Warnings in advance of a potential nor’easter that could dump plowable snow on millions of people in the Northeast and New England starting Monday night, likely impacting travel along parts of the Interstate 95 corridor as well as at some of the nation’s busiest airports.

Overnight computer model runs shifted the track of the nor'easter farther south, prompting a Winter Storm Watch for more than 8 million people in New York City.

As of Monday morning, Winter Storm Warnings and Watches covered 11 states from West Virginia to Maine including major cities like New York, Hartford in Connecticut, Providence in Rhode Island and Boston.

Millions of people in the region will see snow totals between 6 and 12 inches, with some locally higher amounts possible depending on the exact track of the nor'easter.

Northeast snowfall forecast from Monday into Tuesday, Feb. 12-13, 2024.

Severe storms, flooding rain threaten Southeast

On the warm side of the expected nor'easter, scattered severe thunderstorms are expected Monday over parts of the Southeast. Damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes are the main threats. The severe weather threat stretches from northern Florida into Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina, where NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms.

Flash flooding is also possible in this same region as the thunderstorms could produce locally heavy downpours. The highest threat of flooding will be over Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas, including major cities like Atlanta and Charlotte, North Carolina.

This same storm system spawned at least 50 reports of severe weather on Sunday and Sunday night from Texas to western Georgia. That included giant hail as large as 3 inches in diameter just outside of Shreveport in Louisiana. Cars were also damaged by baseball-sized hail in East Texas, according to the National Weather Service.

The severe storm threat on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.

Over a dozen earthquakes rattle Southern California early Monday

A series of over a dozen earthquakes rattled parts of Southern California early Monday, with residents of San Diego reportedly feeling the shaking.

The earthquake swarm began at 12:36 a.m. PST when a magnitude 4.8 quake occurred just under 2 miles north-northwest of El Centro, California. At least 16 aftershocks followed that temblor over the next two hours, ranging from magnitude 2.5 to 3.9.

Watch as a moose races skiers down a snowy slope in Wyoming.

