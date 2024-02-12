Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Over a dozen earthquakes rattle Southern California early Monday; shaking felt in San Diego

The earthquake swarm began at 12:36 a.m. PST when a magnitude 4.8 quake occurred just under 2 miles north-northwest of El Centro, California. At least 16 aftershocks followed that temblor over the next two hours.

By Brian Donegan Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Monday, February 12, 2024. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin. 01:11

Weather in America: February 12, 2024

FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Monday, February 12, 2024. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin.

EL CENTRO, Calif. – A series of over a dozen earthquakes rattled parts of Southern California early Monday, with residents of San Diego reportedly feeling the shaking.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake swarm began at 12:36 a.m. PST (3:36 a.m. EST) when a magnitude 4.8 quake occurred just under 2 miles north-northwest of El Centro, California.

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake occurred at 12:36 a.m. PST just under 2 miles north-northwest of El Centro, California, on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake occurred at 12:36 a.m. PST just under 2 miles north-northwest of El Centro, California, on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.

(FOX Weather)

At least 16 aftershocks followed that temblor over the next two hours, ranging from magnitude 2.5 to 3.9, all centered near El Centro in Imperial County.

EAST VS. WEST: WHY EARTHQUAKES ARE FELT DIFFERENTLY ON EITHER SIDE OF THE U.S.

El Centro is about 30 miles east of the San Diego County border and over 100 miles from San Diego proper, but residents of the city submitted reports of weak shaking to the USGS.

A map showing the series of earthquakes that occurred in Imperial County, California, on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.

A map showing the series of earthquakes that occurred in Imperial County, California, on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.

(USGS)

There have been no reports of any damage from the series of early-morning quakes in Southern California.

Tags
Loading...