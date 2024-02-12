Over a dozen earthquakes rattle Southern California early Monday; shaking felt in San Diego

EL CENTRO, Calif. – A series of over a dozen earthquakes rattled parts of Southern California early Monday, with residents of San Diego reportedly feeling the shaking.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake swarm began at 12:36 a.m. PST (3:36 a.m. EST) when a magnitude 4.8 quake occurred just under 2 miles north-northwest of El Centro, California.

At least 16 aftershocks followed that temblor over the next two hours, ranging from magnitude 2.5 to 3.9, all centered near El Centro in Imperial County.

El Centro is about 30 miles east of the San Diego County border and over 100 miles from San Diego proper, but residents of the city submitted reports of weak shaking to the USGS.

There have been no reports of any damage from the series of early-morning quakes in Southern California.