Watch: Thrilling encounter between moose, group of Wyoming skiers captured on camera

TETON COUNTY, Wyo. – Talk about a moose on the loose!

Skiers at a Teton County, Wyoming, ski resort were chased down a slope by a moose, as captured on camera by Alex Momot, Kenneth William Rynearson, and William Fohey II.

The video shows the giant animal running closely behind a skier as his friends urge him to pick up speed to avoid a collision with the moose.

"Nothing like (taking) a corner and almost hitting a moose 10 feet from you then watching it chase your buddy down the hill," said Fohey in a Facebook post.

Afterward, the moose opted to change its direction and took another run. Fortunately, there were no injuries.