Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Watch: Thrilling encounter between moose, group of Wyoming skiers captured on camera

A moose joined a group of skiers in Teton County, Wyoming, running alongside them as they raced down a ski slope.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
A moose joined a group of skiers in Teton County, Wyoming, running alongside them as they raced down a ski slope. 02:58

Moose 'chases' skiers down slope in Wyoming

A moose joined a group of skiers in Teton County, Wyoming, running alongside them as they raced down a ski slope.

TETON COUNTY, Wyo. – Talk about a moose on the loose! 

Skiers at a Teton County, Wyoming, ski resort were chased down a slope by a moose, as captured on camera by Alex Momot, Kenneth William Rynearson, and William Fohey II.

The video shows the giant animal running closely behind a skier as his friends urge him to pick up speed to avoid a collision with the moose.

WATCH: MOOSE WANDERS INSIDE MOVIE THEATER LOOKING FOR SNACKS

A moose joined a group of skiers in Teton County, Wyoming, running alongside them as they raced down a ski slope.

A moose joined a group of skiers in Teton County, Wyoming, running alongside them as they raced down a ski slope.

(The Moose Guys via Storyful / FOX Weather)

"Nothing like (taking) a corner and almost hitting a moose 10 feet from you then watching it chase your buddy down the hill," said Fohey in a Facebook post.

Afterward, the moose opted to change its direction and took another run. Fortunately, there were no injuries.

Tags
Loading...