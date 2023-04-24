Watch: Moose wanders inside movie theater looking for snacks

KENAI, Alaska – Free refills on your bucket of popcorn could make anyone – or anything – head to the movie theater.

Jasmynne Palmer was working at the cinema in Kenai, Alaska, on April 19 when an unexpected visitor wandered inside.

SEE THE MYSTERIOUS SPIRAL SWIRLING IN ALASKA SKY AMID AURORA BOREALIS

"I was super shocked… He smelled the amazing aroma of the popcorn and thought he should have a taste!" Palmer told Storyful.

The video shows the moose peeking inside the garbage for food. At one point, it even gets its head stuck inside a McDonald’s Happy Meal box.

The young moose reportedly stayed inside for around 10 minutes before being safely escorted out by theater employees.

SNOWMOBILER NEARLY CRUSHED BY ANGRY MOOSE WHEN ANIMAL CHARGES IN IDAHO

"I wasn’t raised in Alaska, so I wasn’t aware that a baby moose is mostly harmless. But you never know with wildlife animals," Palmer said.