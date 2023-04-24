Search
Earth & Space
Watch: Moose wanders inside movie theater looking for snacks

By Heather Brinkmann Source FOX Weather
Moose wanders in Alaska cinema in pursuit of snack

A young moose on the hunt for a snack wandered into a cinema in the small town of Kenai, Alaska, on April 19. (Credit: Jasmynne Palmer via Storyful)

KENAI, Alaska – Free refills on your bucket of popcorn could make anyone – or anything – head to the movie theater.

Jasmynne Palmer was working at the cinema in Kenai, Alaska, on April 19 when an unexpected visitor wandered inside.

"I was super shocked… He smelled the amazing aroma of the popcorn and thought he should have a taste!" Palmer told Storyful.

The video shows the moose peeking inside the garbage for food. At one point, it even gets its head stuck inside a McDonald’s Happy Meal box.

A moose was spotted in an Alaskan movie theater scavenging for snacks on April 19. 

(Jasmynne Palmer via Storyful)

The young moose reportedly stayed inside for around 10 minutes before being safely escorted out by theater employees.

"I wasn’t raised in Alaska, so I wasn’t aware that a baby moose is mostly harmless. But you never know with wildlife animals," Palmer said. 

