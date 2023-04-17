Search
Earth & Space
Published

See the mysterious spiral swirling in Alaska sky amid aurora borealis

The University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute was taking a time-lapse of the auroras Saturday when the spiral appeared just before 2 a.m.

By Heather Brinkmann Source FOX Weather
Automated cameras near the University of Alaska's Poker Flat Research Range caught the spiral early Saturday morning. The looped video shows the spiral spinning through the Alaska sky.

Swirl appears in Alaska sky

Automated cameras near the University of Alaska's Poker Flat Research Range caught the spiral early Saturday morning. The looped video shows the spiral spinning through the Alaska sky.

As if the northern lights weren't a spectacle enough, a strange and mysterious spiral appeared in the Alaska sky over the weekend.

Don Hampton and Jason Ahrns from the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute were taking a time-lapse of the auroras Saturday when the spiral appeared just before 2 a.m.

WATCH A STRANGE SPIRAL APPEAR IN A STARRY NIGHT SKY OVER HAWAII

The video shows the dancing colors from the aurora before a bright, white spiral appeared within the green before quickly disappearing.

A strange swirl was seen in the Alaska sky early on Saturday, April 15, 2023. 

(Geophysical Institute, University of Alaska Fairbanks / SCI + TECH /TMX / FOX Weather)

TMX says that the likely cause of the spiral is rocket engine exhaust from the SpaceX Transporter-7 mission that launched late Friday evening at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The launch passed over Alaska, and the spiral was likely created by water vapor in the engine exhaust freezing at high altitudes and catching the sunlight.

ASTRONAUT, SATELLITES CAPTURE BEAUTY OF AURORA BOREALIS FROM SPACE

SpaceX said the mission carried 51 spacecraft, including CubeSats, MicroSats, hosted payloads and orbital transfer vehicles

Earlier in the year, a similar white spiral swirled over Hawaii, and officials say that instance was likely related to a SpaceX mission, including the deployment of a satellite.

Dancing across the skies in vibrant ribbons of color, auroras are one of nature's most magnificent natural phenomena.

What is an aurora? The northern lights explained

Dancing across the skies in vibrant ribbons of color, auroras are one of nature’s most magnificent natural phenomena.

