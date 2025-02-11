The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Winter storms to pound dozens of states with snow, ice, rain

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Mid-Atlantic winter storm puts Washington, Baltimore on alert

Heavy snowfall is expected in the mid-Atlantic, including Washington and Baltimore, as the first of three winter storms impacts the country on Tuesday.

More than 76 million people are under winter weather alerts across the U.S., and as of Tuesday morning, rain and snow are falling in the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic.

Crews have been busy pretreating roads to prepare for the storm, and officials have announced school closures due to inclement weather. States of emergency have also been declared, and airlines have issued travel waivers for those looking to change flights ahead of anticipated delays and cancellations.

More storms to impact millions across US this week, weekend

While the mid-Atlantic and Ohio Valley are impacted by this latest winter storm on Tuesday, the FOX Forecast Center is continuing to monitor additional storms that will impact millions of people across the U.S.

As this storm begins to wind down in the mid-Atlantic, snow will begin to ramp up in the Plains and Midwest. Winter weather alerts stretch across the region in anticipation of heavy snow to the north, and the risk of ice farther south.

Winter Storm Watches are posted for Chicago and Detroit , while Kansas City , Missouri , has been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning .

Forecasters are also keeping their eyes on a weekend storm that could impact millions of people.

Watch: Nightmarish deep-sea fish spotted swimming in shallower waters

A deep-sea anglerfish, with its mouthful of sharp teeth, was spotted near the surface of the water near the Canary Islands off the coast of Africa earlier this month.

The videos and pictures were taken by Condrik Tenerife a Spanish NGO that researches sharks and rays in the Canary Islands and marine photographer David Jara Borguña .

According to the organization, the fish is a so-called "black seadevil" known by its scientific name Melanocetus johnsonii. They typically swim between 650 and 6,500 feet below the ocean's surface.

