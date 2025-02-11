Search
Magnitude 4.1 earthquake shakes Northern California communities

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake was reported about 13 miles west of Petrolia just after midnight Tuesday

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
PETROLIA, Calif. – A magnitude 4.1 earthquake shook some Northern California communities early Tuesday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), a magnitude 4.1 earthquake was reported about 13 miles west of Petrolia in the Pacific Ocean just after midnight Tuesday at a depth of about 12 miles.

This graphic shows information on the earthquake reported off the coast of Northern California early Tuesday morning.

(FOX Weather)

According to reports on the USGS website, shaking was felt by residents in communities such as Eureka and Fortuna.

In addition, the USGS ShakeAlert system was activated, alerting people to the potential danger of the earthquake.

Officials said the ShakeAlert system had estimated the earthquake to be at or above magnitude 4.5, so alerts were sent to cellphones.

WHAT TO DO DURING AND AFTER AN EARTHQUAKE

So far there are no reports of damage or injuries.

On Monday, a pair of back-to-back earthquakes rattled the San Bernardino area in Southern California. Those earthquakes were measured as a magnitude 3.6 and a magnitude 3.0.

