Back-to-back earthquakes rattle Southern California cities

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. – A pair of earthquakes struck just minutes apart near San Bernardino, California, on Monday morning.

The first earthquake, a magnitude 3.6, hit just before 9:45 a.m. local time, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It had a depth of 4.6 miles.

The second, a magnitude 3.0, hit just 3 minutes later, not far from the epicenter of the first quake. This earthquake had a depth of 4.53 miles, USGS reported.

Earthquakes hit Southern California

(FOX Weather)



People reported feeling light shaking in San Bernardino and south in the city of Riverside from both earthquakes.

USGS also reported shaking felt in the cities of Victorville and Hesperia from the first earthquake.

It's unknown at this time if any injuries or damage occurred from the earthquakes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.