Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published Updated

Back-to-back earthquakes rattle Southern California cities

It's unknown at this time if any injuries or damage occurred from the earthquakes.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather explains why scientists favor the newer Moment Magnitude scale to measure the power of an earthquake over the Richter scale developed in the 1930s. 01:00

FILE: Scientists measure earthquakes with Moment Magnitude scale over Richter scale

FOX Weather explains why scientists favor the newer Moment Magnitude scale to measure the power of an earthquake over the Richter scale developed in the 1930s.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. – A pair of earthquakes struck just minutes apart near San Bernardino, California, on Monday morning. 

The first earthquake, a magnitude 3.6, hit just before 9:45 a.m. local time, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It had a depth of 4.6 miles.

The second, a magnitude 3.0, hit just 3 minutes later, not far from the epicenter of the first quake. This earthquake had a depth of 4.53 miles, USGS reported. 

WHAT TO DO DURING AND AFTER AN EARTHQUAKE

Earthquakes hit Southern California
(FOX Weather)

 

People reported feeling light shaking in San Bernardino and south in the city of Riverside from both earthquakes. 

USGS also reported shaking felt in the cities of Victorville and Hesperia from the first earthquake. 

It's unknown at this time if any injuries or damage occurred from the earthquakes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Tags
Loading...