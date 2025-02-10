Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

See the record-setting panther captured in Florida

Biologists were able to capture and collar the heaviest Florida panther ever recorded, with the male weighing in at a staggering 166 pounds!

By Raymond Sanchez Source FOX Weather
A Florida panther and her three offspring walk through the Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary in Southwest Florida on January 4, 2015. (From the FWC/ Brian Hampton) 00:59

Panthers caught on video strolling in South Florida

A Florida panther and her three offspring walk through the Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary in Southwest Florida on January 4, 2015. (From the FWC/ Brian Hampton)

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute recently made a truly wild discovery: they found a 166-pound panther. 

Biologists were able to capture and collar the Florida cat, officially making it the heaviest panther ever recorded. 

FWC biologists recently captured and collared the heaviest Florida panther ever recorded, an adult male weighing in at 166 pounds! This effort is part of a long-term research program that monitors panther movements, health and population dynamics. This project provides essential data for conservation efforts on the endangered Florida panther.

FWC biologists recently captured and collared the heaviest Florida panther ever recorded, an adult male weighing in at 166 pounds! 

(FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute)

When collaring a panther, biologists can conduct health assessments, including blood tests and tissue samples for further genetic analysis.

This capture was done in an effort to monitor the panthers' health and population dynamics.

FWC biologists recently captured and collared the heaviest Florida panther ever recorded, an adult male weighing in at 166 pounds! This effort is part of a long-term research program that monitors panther movements, health and population dynamics. This project provides essential data for conservation efforts on the endangered Florida panther.

FWC biologists recently captured and collared the heaviest Florida panther ever recorded, an adult male weighing in at 166 pounds! This effort is part of a long-term research program that monitors panther movements, health and population dynamics. This project provides essential data for conservation efforts on the endangered Florida panther.

(FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute)

More specifically, researchers use collars to track the habits of the panthers, such as movement patterns, reproduction, survival tactics, and habits.

VIDEO SHOWS HOW OFFICERS LURED 525-POUND BEAR FOUND HIDING IN HOME EVACUATED AFTER EATON FIRE

These factors are crucial when implementing strategies to increase and recover the Florida panther population. They provide essential data for future conservation efforts.

Tags
Loading...