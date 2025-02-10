See the record-setting panther captured in Florida

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute recently made a truly wild discovery: they found a 166-pound panther.

Biologists were able to capture and collar the Florida cat, officially making it the heaviest panther ever recorded.

When collaring a panther, biologists can conduct health assessments, including blood tests and tissue samples for further genetic analysis.

This capture was done in an effort to monitor the panthers' health and population dynamics.

More specifically, researchers use collars to track the habits of the panthers, such as movement patterns, reproduction, survival tactics, and habits.

These factors are crucial when implementing strategies to increase and recover the Florida panther population. They provide essential data for future conservation efforts.