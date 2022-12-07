The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: West braces for another wintry wallop

Welcome to the new Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, and there are only 23 days left in the year.

Another winter storm takes aim at West

A series of winter storms dumped up to 5 feet of snow on parts of the West over the weekend, and now another storm could bring even more snow to the region. Gusty winds, rain and mountain snow are expected Thursday before the major storm arrives this weekend. Rain is possible up and down the coast, but in the Sierra Nevada mountain range, another 5 feet of snow is possible. The FOX Forecast Center warned that travel through the mountain passes will be treacherous.

Snowfall forecast for California.

(FOX Weather)



Parts of Midwest could see accumulating snow

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued in parts of the Plains and Midwest as a storm system brings a mix of wintry weather across the region. Icy weather is possible in the Plains, while up to 6 inches of snow is possible in a narrow stretch between southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa to Wisconsin, including Milwaukee.

Snowfall forecast for the Midwest.

(FOX Weather)



Weather Image of the Day: Freezing fog

Officials in Washington state said freezing fog was to blame for a 30-vehicle pileup on Interstate 90 that injured three people and scattered crates of apples and bales of hay across the highway. Everyone who was injured is expected to recover.

Homeowners already feeling the heat as energy costs spike

Allison Cekay, of Illinois, said she has noticed the energy costs for her home have increased. She said she shelled out $309 in November to heat her home. Last November, she paid just $167. The Energy Information Administration warned of a spike this year for natural gas customers, but Cekay’s bill is already outpacing those projections. It appears most Americans are feeling the same sticker shock as Cekay.

