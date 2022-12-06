Late-week storm could bring rain, snow, gusty winds to swath from Plains to mid-Atlantic

The next organized storm system will sweep across the eastern half of the U.S. late this week and pose threats of rain, snow and gusty winds along its journey from the southern Plains to the Midwest to the mid-Atlantic.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, widespread rain is expected to begin Thursday morning across parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas and Missouri. This system will sweep northeastward through the day, spreading the batch of rain into the Midwest by Thursday night. Wet roads could impact the evening commute in Chicago.

The darker green shows where the heaviest rain is expected Thursday.

By Friday, the rain will spread into portions of the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic. The morning commute could be slow-going in cities such as Chicago and Indianapolis, while Pittsburgh might have to contend with the rain for the evening commute.

The darker green shows where the heaviest rain is expected Friday.

In general, between 1 and 3 inches of rain is expected with this storm system as it tracks east Thursday and Friday. Gusty winds will also accompany the rain.

Rainfall forecast from the late-week storm system.

Snow will blanket Upper Midwest on system's cold side

Snow is expected on the northern side of this system, where the FOX Forecast Center said there will be enough cold air in place to allow for accumulating snow to blanket areas from Nebraska to Wisconsin and Michigan.

"The highest snow totals are going to end up impacting those of you in the Upper Midwest," FOX Weather meteorologist Jason Frazer said. "That includes places like Milwaukee, as well as Green Bay."

Early indications suggest that 1 to 3 inches of snow could fall, though there's a potential for 3- to 5-inch totals in isolated spots.

The Friday morning commute could be impacted by falling snow and snow-covered roads in portions of this region.