Another major winter storm eyes West with 5 feet of snow in Sierra Nevada over the weekend

RENO, Nev. – Fresh off a series of winter storms that dumped 2-5 feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada and brought mountain pass highways to a standstill, another major storm threatens the area this weekend that could once again make travel difficult to impossible at times.

After somewhat of a needed break Wednesday, the next storm system is already on track to bring impacts to the West on Thursday, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

This system is not too potent and will crash into the Pacific Northwest first on late Wednesday into Thursday morning, bringing gusty winds and a quick shot of rain and mountain snow before heading south and east into Idaho and Northern California into Friday.

Up to 6 inches of snow is possible along the Sierra Nevada crest, with periods of travel difficulties.

This weekend, however, a more potent storm system will bring even more rain and snow to the region, with rain once again expanding into Southern California.

In the California lowlands, anywhere from 1-4 inches of rain will be possible near the coast all the way to the Mexico border, according to the FOX Forecast Center, with the heaviest totals expected along the northern coast, up to another inch or so in the Bay Area and measurable rain in the Los Angeles and San Diego basins.

California Rainfall Forecast

The higher terrain will be blasted with whiteout conditions Friday night through Sunday, with blistering winds and heavy snow that could measure 3-5 feet by the time the storm is done.

California Snowfall Forecast

"This (second cold front) just kind of reinforces that cold air for the mountain snow, the rain along the coast," says FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin. "Thankfully this series of storms that takes all the way through the weekend is at least moving south enough that California’s getting in on the mix. That hasn’t been true much for our entire wet season so far."

Travel over the Sierra Nevada may become impossible with the worst travel conditions expected Friday and Saturday night.

"Travel across the Sierra is not recommended this weekend," said National Weather Service forecasters in Reno. "If you choose to do so, make sure to have proper supplies and plan for long delays."

Heavy snow will also fall across the Cascades of Washington and Oregon, where over 2 feet of snow appears likely through Sunday.

Western Snowfall Forecast

Early next week, the snow will spread east into the rest of the Intermountain West.