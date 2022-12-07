3 hurt as freezing fog leads to 30-vehicle crash, including 12 semis, on Washington's I-90

KITTITAS, Wash. – The eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 were closed in central Washington on Wednesday morning after 30 vehicles, including a dozen semi-trucks, collided amid a layer of freezing fog, troopers said.

The crash happened about 5:30 a.m. near the town of Kittitas, according to the Washington State Patrol. One of the 12 semis ripped open during the collision and spilled apples all over the freeway, reported FOX 13 Seattle.

Photos from the scene show an ambulance was among the other 18 vehicles involved.

Three people were sent to local hospitals, according to FOX 13 Seattle, quoting the Washington State Patrol. The extent of their injuries was not given, but they were considered not to be life-threatening.

The state patrol says freezing fog was to blame for the crash. Temperatures were in the teens to low 20s at nearby Ellensburg around the time of the pileup.

The Washington State Department of Transportation estimated the freeway will remain closed for nearly 12 hours while the cleanup is completed.

Freezing fog is a widespread issue across Eastern Washington on Wednesday morning. About 100 miles east, troopers in the Kennewick area reported responding to several freezing-fog-related crashes.

Freezing Fog Advisories were in effect until noon Wednesday.