The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Rivers rise in Washington while clipper brings snow to Midwest

Major flooding possible in Washington

Rivers and streams in the Pacific Northwest are starting to rise thanks to a series of atmospheric river storms that have been pounding the region with torrential rain. The stream of moisture that has been pushing into the region off the Pacific Ocean will begin to weaken slightly on Tuesday. However, the most impactful part of the storm – river flooding – is just getting started.

The FOX Forecast Center said the combination of several additional inches of rain and the melting of the 2-4 feet of snow on the ground in the Cascade and Olympic mountain ranges will send numerous rivers into flood stage.

Moderate to major flooding is expected along the Skagit, Snohomish, Snoqualmie and Skokomish rivers. Communities along these rivers, like Carnation, Washington, will need to be on alert as numerous roads and structures could be flooded.

Clipper system could slow commute in Chicago

A fast-moving clipper system has swooped in from Canada and is producing some snow in cities across the Midwest and into the Ohio Valley, including Chicago, which could lead to a tricky Tuesday morning commute. Columbus, Ohio, could see a bit of light snow on Tuesday as well.

Snow accumulations are expected to be light, with most areas seeing less than an inch. The exception is the mountains of West Virginia , which could pick up 3-5 inches of snowfall later Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Dramatic rescue caught on camera

Historic flooding has been reported across South India, leading to several swift-water rescues, and one of those dramatic rescues was caught on camera.

Footage from the Greater Chennai Police taken on Monday shows a man in a deep hole at a construction site as floodwaters pour in. Rescuers threw the man a rope as he struggled to climb to safety. Local media reported that a sinkhole opened at the site during the torrential rains.

Officials say Cyclone Michaung has so far claimed the lives of at least five people, and hundreds of rescues have been taking place across southern India.

Watch this:

Rescuers prepare to set off on foot up a dangerous volcano in Indonesia after it erupted over the weekend, sending toxic ash and smoke thousands of feet into the air as well as into surrounding communities. According to reports, there were about 75 climbers in the area when the Marapi volcano erupted, and 11 people have been killed so far.

