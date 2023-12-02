Midwest city ranks as hottest in 2024 housing market despite mostly cloudy weather

TOLDEO, Ohio – As you prepare to purchase a new home in the upcoming year, remember that the housing market with the most potential for growth may not have the sunniest outlook.

Realtor.com's 2024 Top Housing Markets forecast named Toledo, Ohio, as the top housing market among the largest 100 markets in the U.S.

The city, with a population of 270,000 people, has rather gloomy weather. According to Shane Brown, senior weather data specialist at FOX Weather, the city ranks within the top 10 cloudiest cities in the U.S., with an average of 185 cloudy days per year. The cloudiest period of the year is December to February.

It's not just overcast skies that might put a damper on your move-in day. On average, Toledo experiences 133 days of rain per year, with an annual rainfall of 39.97 inches.

According to Brown, the wettest month is May, with an average of 3.82 inches of rainfall, while the driest month is February, with an average of 2.28 inches. The single wettest day ever recorded in Toldeo was on Sept. 4, 1918, with a total rainfall of 5.93 inches.

Ohio is known for its continental climate characterized by hot, humid summers and cold winters.

The summer season in Toledo is generally warm, with temperatures seldom exceeding 100 degrees, Brown noted. However, the highest temperature ever recorded in the city was 105 degrees on July 14, 1936.

On average, the region experiences 19 days per year with temperatures at or above 90 degrees, with the highest number of such days being 44 in 1988, according to Brown.

During winter, the temperatures can drop quite low. The all-time coldest temperature in the city was -20 degrees on Jan. 21, 1984.

Although the weather conditions in Toledo may not always be favorable, the top markets in the Midwest and Northeast are comparatively more affordable, according to Realtor.com. The top five markets in these areas, except Worcester, Massachusetts, have median listing prices that are lower than the national average.

"Now that we’re seeing the beginning of an affordability turnaround, home buyers are still looking for markets where they can capitalize on lower prices," said Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale. "Even in some of the more expensive markets, we’ll see double-digit sales growth as sales start to rebound from their historic lows, helped by mortgage rates which are expected to finally relent."

Realtor.com 2024 Top Housing Markets 1. Toledo, Ohio November 2023 median home price: $200,000 Forecasted 2024 home sales change: +14.0% Forecasted 2024 home price change: +8.3% Forecasted 2024 combined sales and price change: +22.3% 2. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA November 2023 median home price: $1,037,000 Forecasted 2024 home sales change: +18.0% Forecasted 2024 home price change: +3.3% Forecasted 2024 combined sales and price change: +21.3% 3. Rochester, NY November 2023 median home price: $239,000 Forecasted 2024 home sales change: +6.2% Forecasted 2024 home price change: +10.4% Forecasted 2024 combined sales and price change: +16.6% 4. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA November 2023 median home price: $995,000 Forecasted 2024 home sales change: +11.0% Forecasted 2024 home price change: +5.4% Forecasted 2024 combined sales and price change: +16.3% 5. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA November 2023 median home price: $585,000 Forecasted 2024 home sales change: +13.8% Forecasted 2024 home price change: +2.0% Forecasted 2024 combined sales and price change: +15.8% 6. Bakersfield, Calif. November 2023 median home price: $385,000 Forecasted 2024 home sales change: +13.4% Forecasted 2024 home price change: +2.3% Forecasted 2024 combined sales and price change: +15.7% 7. Springfield, Mass. November 2023 median home price: $350,000 Forecasted 2024 home sales change: +10.5% Forecasted 2024 home price change: +4.2% Forecasted 2024 combined sales and price change: +14.7% 8. Worcester, Mass.-Conn. November 2023 median home price: $475,000 Forecasted 2024 home sales change: +9.1% Forecasted 2024 home price change: +4.8% Forecasted 2024 combined sales and price change: +13.9% 9. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI November 2023 median home price: $390,000 Forecasted 2024 home sales change: +6.1% Forecasted 2024 home price change: +7.2% Forecasted 2024 combined sales and price change: +13.3% 10. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA November 2023 median home price: $1,150,000 Forecasted 2024 home sales change: +9.2% Forecasted 2024 home price change: +3.5% Forecasted 2024 combined sales and price change: +12.7

