Chicago, Indianapolis could see snow Tuesday morning as quick-hitting clipper system slides across Midwest

CHICAGO – A quick-moving clipper system is expected to dive out of Canada on Monday and will produce snow in cities across the Midwest and Ohio Valley, including Chicago, Indianapolis and Columbus, Ohio, which could make for a tricky Tuesday morning commute.

This comes after portions of northern New England were blasted by a winter storm at the start of the workweek that brought heavy, wet snow to the region. That snow slowed the Monday morning commute and led to thousands of power outages.

WHAT IS AN ALBERTA CLIPPER, MANITOBA MAULER, SASKATCHEWAN SCREAMER?

The speed of the clipper system and temperatures near freezing will keep any snow accumulations low, with less than an inch expected in most areas. The exception is the mountains of West Virginia, which could pick up 3-5 inches of snowfall overnight and into Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in Chicago said a round of snow will arrive Monday night , and accumulations of less than a half-inch are expected around Chicagoland.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Forecast snow totals through Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



However, there is a chance for a narrow band of snow where locally higher amounts of 1-2 inches are possible, somewhere in the vicinity of Interstate 80 to the south of Chicago.

"What comes across places like Chicago is really just not that impressive," FOX Weather Meteorologist Amy Freeze said. "Timing could be the tricky thing here, because if it comes overnight, the way that they treat the roads could make the difference."

If roads are pre-treated just before the precipitation falls, then they should just remain wet. But the timing needs to be just right.

"If they put the brine solution down and then you get the precipitation falling on top of that, the roads will be just fine," Freeze said. "Maybe the grassy surfaces get a slushy accumulation. However, if they put down the brine, there’s a waiting period before the precipitation starts and everybody gets out on the roads, it could be real tricky to do treatments in between."

WINTER STORM WARNING CRITERIA FOR U.S. REVAMPED BY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

After pushing through the Midwest and Ohio Valley, the clipper system will bring snow to the mountains of West Virginia, which could pick up several inches.

The National Weather Service in Charleston, West Virginia, said rain will be experienced in most of the lowlands, with measurable snow in the mountains.

Cold air will be in place, especially above 3,500 feet, which will allow for snow. The NWS said total snowfall accumulations could range from 2-4 inches between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday afternoon, with locally higher amounts.

Light snow accumulations of about a half-inch are expected for the western foothills in West Virginia.